For the first time, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed to an international news outlet his personal story about how his grandfather was killed during the Holocaust. “During the Second World War… Croatians joined the Nazis with at the very beginning,” Vucic told The Jerusalem Post in an exclusive Zoom interview.

“The Nazis bombed Belgrade, but they entered Zagreb and they were greeted by the people and they formed the new state, a new Nazi puppet state, an Independent State of Croatia, which was encompassing an entire Bosnia and Herzegovina and big parts of today's Serbia as well. The main task for them was to exterminate all the Serbs.”

Vucic continued: “My father was born here in Serbia because the Croats killed his father,” he said painfully. He shared that it is still unknown exactly where his grandfather was killed. “There are some lists, which say that he was killed in the Jasenovac camp [in Croatia], but other [documents] say that he was killed in a different place. Anyway, he was killed by Ustase forces.”

Ustase was a Croatian fascist organization, formally known as the Croatian Revolutionary Movement. Its members murdered hundreds of thousands of Jews, Serbs and Roma during the Holocaust.

Vucic’s grandmother, and a few others who were arrested in Bosnia, were expelled from their threshold and they arrived as refugees to Serbia, yet 25 people were killed together with his grandfather. “She gave birth to my father, three, four months afterward,” Vucic recalls his family history and added that “there were relatives that were killed during the Second World War. But it's like everybody wants to forget it.”

In addition, Vucic claims that in 1992, they [Croats] burned all seven Vucic family houses, the local church and everything else,” in this Bosnian area where his family lived.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during an interview with Reuters in Belgrade, Serbia, August 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ZORANA JEVTIC)

Vucic said he felt as if this part of history is almost buried and not discussed. “They don't like me [Croats] because I'm a witness to something different that they wanted to show to the world. ‘Vucic in aggression against Croatia and carrying on with that narrative,’” he again quoted what Croatian officials said of him.

“If you are Vucic then that guy's not a nice guy,” he continued, as if a Croat, “but well, still, we killed his grandpa, we burnt out his houses or his grandfather's house; his family's houses and they didn't do anything to us.’”

Vucic's visit to Croatia

As published in the Post in July, Vucic asked to visit Croatia privately and pay tribute to his grandfather that was murdered at the Jasenovac camp. Yet, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman responded to the reports in the media of this planned visit and said that “the president of a country is a protected person and such an arrival requires the involvement of the Croatian authorities,” according to local Croatian media.

“It’s important to let anyone visit [the camp] and it’s especially important that the president of Serbia has the permission to go there as the leader of the Serbian people, as well as the grandson of a victim,” Efraim Zuroff, director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center office in Jerusalem

“I asked Croatian authorities three times to allow me a visit at the Jasenovac camp,” Vucic told the Post. He explained that Jasenovac was “one of the deadliest camps in Europe.”

Jasenovac was a concentration camp established in the then-Independent State of Croatia (NDH) in occupied Yugoslavia during World War II. The camp operated as part of the then-Ustase regime which was the only country that collaborated with the Nazis in operating their own concentration and death camps. The Jasenovac camp killed hundreds of thousands of Serbs, Jews and smaller ethnic groups such as Roma.

[Serbians] always felt very close to Jews, and we like Jewish people. We don't have any [antisemitic] movements, we don't have any graffitis, nothing. It has never happened [antisemitism].” Vucic

Vucic explained that there are different estimates and assessments regarding the number of people killed in Jasenovac: “Croatian political leaders, historians and analysts have always estimated that there were tens of thousands killed. Yet us Serbs have never accepted that,” Vucic bluntly said and shared that in Serbia, historians estimate “hundreds of thousands of people who were killed in the Jasenovac camp.”

Distortion of history

It was very clear during the interview that the Serbian President took this “distortion of history,” as he sees it, personally. “Can you imagine that someone is saying that only tens-of-thousands of people were killed, as if nothing happened?” he stated dramatically.

“I just wanted to visit Jasenovac,” he continued. “I asked the [Croatian] prime minister's office twice before we announced my third visit,” Vucic said and added that the Croatians responded that “it's not a proper time [to visit].” Vucic rhetorically asked “What do you mean it’s not a proper time? To lay a rest? It's nothing more than that.”

According to the Serbian president, “the real issue,” with the denial of his visit to the Holocaust Memorial is that “many people and many countries would like to erase everything that's happened in the Second World War. And you, the Jewish people are a beacon for all the others that suffered during the war. We see how you fought and how you still fight for the truth. We are not able to do it in the same way as you do. But we cannot undermine or underestimate our own victims. It's about people, it's about their destinies.”

“I just wanted to go there,” he said of the camp and shared that afterward “they [Croatians] started the most terrible campaign: ‘Vucic wanted to provoke us,’” Vucic quoted the reports in the Croatian media. “I wanted to provoke them? Just because I wanted to visit [the Holocaust memorial]?”

“I just wanted to do something that is very normal, to pay a tribute to the victims,” he continued and asked, “can you imagine that someone is using words or phrases like ‘European values’ and not allowing someone to visit this spot?”

Efraim Zuroff, director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center office in Jerusalem, told the Post in July regarding the reports of banning Vucic from the camp that “It’s important to let anyone visit [the camp] and it’s especially important that the president of Serbia has the permission to go there as the leader of the Serbian people, as well as the grandson of a victim,” Zuroff stated.

During the interview, Vucic asked to thank Zuroff, “I'm profoundly grateful to Efraim Zuroff who reacted publicly and openly, the Serbian people will never forget it.” He added that the Serbian Jewish community also responded harshly to the Croatian ban, “the Jewish community in Serbia reacted in a very open and transparent way. We are profoundly grateful to them because they know how they felt and what they feel today [about the massacre].”

“Unlike many others in Europe, If you come to Serbia, you will not find more than 0.0000001% of [Serbians] that would dare to say something against Jews. It's not an existing topic in this country. It has never been. We always felt very close to Jews, and we like Jewish people. We don't have any [antisemitic] movements, we don't have any graffitis, nothing. It has never happened [antisemitism].”

He added that as opposed to most Western European countries, there are no guards outside of Jewish institutions. “Those people are like us,” he said of the Serbian Jewish community, “and we like them. We love each other, we’re like the same people. [We have] the same destiny.” Yet Vucic acknowledged the fact that Serbians didn’t suffer “to the extent that you suffered,” he said of the Holocaust. “Yes, we were on the right side of history, and we suffered a lot.”

He said that the visit to the Holocaust memorial was something that he wanted to do “as an ordinary man… And then it opened Pandora's box of all the attempts that were made in recent years, in the last 10 years to change history. And to say that it didn’t happen, that we should rewrite historical facts, and we are not as efficient.”

He then told the story of the Staro Sajmiste concentration camp that was located in Serbia. “There is a place here in the very heart of Belgrade, where Jews were killed. They were murdered. Some of them were left there. But it was 90% about Jews. Then, they [Nazis] started bringing Serbs that were protecting Jews.”

“After many years I'm happy that we were able to start the renovation, I wanted to renew it and renovate it [the camp]. I wanted to make it as a museum for all people to see and read it. It took about eight years but recently we began.”

According to the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO), the Nazis and their collaborators murdered approximately 85% of the 35,000 Jews who lived in Serbia before the war. Around 3,000 Jews currently live in Serbia.

In 2018, Serbia became the first country since the Terezin Declaration was issued in 2009 to pass a law specifically restituting heirless Jewish Holocaust-era property. The law was instituted as result of Vucic’s leadership as the then prime minister.

“I spoke to the Jewish community and they said to me ‘this is a problem since we don't know who's the successor, but as a Jewish community, we know that it belongs to Jewish people,’” Vucic responded that “it’s not about tens of millions, but it's more important for us that we believe that we didn't take anything from anyone; that we can do something that is very just; something that is very good; not only for our relationship that is very good, but for people that didn't deserve the tragedy that they were facing.” He added that “it's not about 60 million, it's not about 100 million. It's about people's faith. And it's about just solutions. That's why we did it and we were the first country in Europe that started delivering on that. I'm very proud of the decision.”

Asked if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected Serbia or may affect his country in the near future, Vucic answered that he refrains himself from “making big forecasts about the future,” yet “it [the war] affected us hugely. We have the highest electricity prices that we have ever had. We have a good contract with Russians for 2 billion cubic meters of gas, but we still need 1.2 billion cubic meters more. We buy gas from TTF spot [a virtual trading point for natural gas in the Netherlands] which has a very high price. In concrete terms, we paid a huge price.”

In addition, Vucic said that “we supported territorial integrity of Ukraine, because of Serbia's case, as well, Resolution 1244 we couldn't support that sort of incursion on Ukraine at the end of February this year.”

UN Security Council Resolution 1244 provides a framework for the resolution of the conflict in Kosovo by authorizing the deployment of an international civilian and military presence that would provide an international transitional administration and security presence that would oversee the return of refugees and the withdrawal of military forces from Kosovo. The resolution also states that the international civilian presence will facilitate a political process to determine the future status of Kosovo.

“Just do a Google search, and you'll see that in the last six or seven months, there were thousands of accusations against Serbia because they were saying Serbs will attack some other neighboring countries or territories. But as a matter of fact, as you can see, it did not happen." Vucic

Yet Serbia is one of the very few countries in Europe that didn’t impose sanctions against Russia. The reason, according to Vucic, is because “we were under sanctions for decades and only ordinary people suffered a lot [from these sanctions]. We don't believe in sanctions, sanctions politics, it's something similar to your [Israel’s] complex position.”

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 and has since gained diplomatic recognition as a sovereign state by 97 member states of the United Nations. Vucic shared that he and his government are “investing huge efforts in an attempt to reach a sort of compromising solution, which is not easy at all, as you know. And I hope that we'll be able to do something in years to come, but I'm not always a very optimistic politician.” He added that “we’ll always be ready to keep the peace, stability and tranquility of the region, which is of utmost importance. We need to see how we can tackle these issues without hurting the people.”

Vucic also said that there is an international campaign against him and his country and that reports on a possible Serbian attack on Kosovo were fake. “Just do a Google search, and you'll see that in the last six or seven months, there were thousands of accusations against Serbia because they were saying Serbs will attack some other neighboring countries or territories. But as a matter of fact, as you can see, it did not happen. Do you think that anyone said sorry for this fabrication? No. It's like an endless and continued campaign against this country with the same pattern or the same approach as it used to be 10, 20 or 30 years ago.”

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo erupted recently when Kosovo said it would oblige Serbs living in the north, backed by Serbia to recognize Kosovo institutions and to start using car license plates issued in their capital, Pristina.

At the end of the interview, Vucic asked to send a message to the Jewish people and the Jewish State, “I will always consider Jewish people as true friends of Serbs, that will always be on the same side of history. And yes, Israel recognized Kosovo's independence, which hurt us a lot. But we did our best to overcome that situation. And I hope that we'll be able to start rebuilding our relationship in good faith and that we’ll be able to establish real trust and confidence between our two nations.”