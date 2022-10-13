New Hampshire Libertarian Party likens Zelensky to Hitler

The New Hampshire Libertarian Party shared pictures of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, saying they were the same on Twitter on Thursday.

"They're the same picture," tweeted the NH Libertarian Party about side-by-side photos of Zelensky and Hitler leaning over military maps, accompanied by officers.

They're the same picture. pic.twitter.com/dHZwFwoUYV — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) October 12, 2022

The Ukrainian leader is Jewish, and had lost family in the Holocaust. Zelensky's grandfather also fought against Hitler's Nazis as an Infantryman during World War II.

The Libertarian Party's post was made in response to a video clip of columnist Andrew Napolitano and author Scott Ritter, in which Ritter claimed that "If you replaced the term Russian from the existing Ukrainian laws and inserted Jew, you would have the same legal foundation as Nazi Germany in the 1930s.” The Party highlighted this quote in their tweet.

Playing into Russia's "Denazification" claims?

The post also compared Ukraine to the Nazis, with a swastika armband on the figure representing Ukraine.

How long will Israel stand for playing second fiddle?#EndAllForeignAid pic.twitter.com/WwjUWe9hhi — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) October 13, 2022

This is not the first time the party has compared Zelensky to Hitler, tweeting a picture of Zelensky with a Hitler mustache in September.

The New Hampshire chapter of the Libertarian Party often invites controversy with its caustic social media presence.