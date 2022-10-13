The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New Hampshire Libertarian Party likens Zelensky to Hitler

The Ukrainian leader is Jewish and had lost family in the Holocaust. Zelensky's grandfather also fought against the Germans as an Infantryman during World War II.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: OCTOBER 13, 2022 15:45
UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, yesterday. (photo credit: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)
UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, yesterday.
(photo credit: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)

The New Hampshire Libertarian Party shared pictures of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, saying they were the same on Twitter on Thursday. 

"They're the same picture," tweeted the NH Libertarian Party about side-by-side photos of Zelensky and Hitler leaning over military maps, accompanied by officers.

The Ukrainian leader is Jewish, and had lost family in the Holocaust. Zelensky's grandfather also fought against Hitler's Nazis as an Infantryman during World War II.

The Libertarian Party's post was made in response to a video clip of columnist Andrew Napolitano and author Scott Ritter, in which Ritter claimed that "If you replaced the term Russian from the existing Ukrainian laws and inserted Jew, you would have the same legal foundation as Nazi Germany in the 1930s.” The Party highlighted this quote in their tweet.

Playing into Russia's "Denazification" claims?

The post also compared Ukraine to the Nazis, with a swastika armband on the figure representing Ukraine.

This is not the first time the party has compared Zelensky to Hitler, tweeting a picture of Zelensky with a Hitler mustache in September.

"When you order a Hitler on Wish dot com," the party's tweet read.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified his invasion of Ukraine in large part with the supposed objective of "denazifying" Ukraine, casting the current leadership of the country as Nazis.
The New Hampshire chapter of the Libertarian Party often invites controversy with its caustic social media presence. 
"6 million dollar minimum wage or you're antisemitic," the party tweeted in August, referencing the millions of Jewish people killed in the Holocaust. The party explained that it was "intended to mock liberals who call people Nazis for not supporting minimum wage, not deny or minimize a tragedy."


Tags Adolf Hitler Holocaust ukraine antisemitism Volodymyr Zelensky Libertarian New Hampshire Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
