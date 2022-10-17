The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kanye says 'Jewish Zionists' control the media, Jews own the Black voice

West also said that "Jewish people have owned the Black voice" and referred to Planned Parenthood as Black people's "Holocaust Museum."

By GADI ZAIG
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 11:44
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)

Rapper Kanye West once again made antisemitic statements on Sunday - this time blaming "Jewish Zionists" for news stories about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson having sex in front of a fireplace in his latest antisemitic rant.

It’s Jewish Zionists that’s about that life. That’s telling this Christian woman that has four black children to put that out as a message in the media,” he said.

West, who also goes by "Ye," made these statements on the "Drink Champs" podcast, where he also echoes a conspiracy theory that Jewish people control all forms of media and entertainment. Drink Champs is a popular hip-hop podcast, hosting some of the biggest names in the industry, including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and more.

“It’s Jewish Zionists that’s about that life. That’s telling this Christian woman that has four black children to put that out as a message in the media.”

Kanye West

The rapper then mentions Dov Charney, the founder of the Los Angeles apparel manufacturing company and American Apparel, who is also Jewish. According to West, he refused to release the rapper's controversial "White Lives Matter" shirt shortly after West published his "Death con 3 on Jewish people" tweet.

"It's cause he's Jewish, and this is my exact point that I'm making," West said following Charney's decision.

Echoing the antisemitic conspiracy theory

“Jewish people have owned the Black voice,” West said. “Whether it’s through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney."

In the podcast can be watched below, Kanye makes these remarks at the 4:30 mark.

West said that Jewish people "came into money through the lawyers." He then makes claims that Catholics refused to divorce people, "so the Jewish lawyers came in and were willing to divorce people. That's how they came into the money."

The rapper goes on to say that Jewish people in the entertainment industry "will take one of us that could really feed a whole village, take us and milk us till we die."

West then claims that Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner "is an example of how the Jewish people have their hand on every single business that controls the world."

Denies request to visit Holocaust museum

The rapper seemed to deny a request when he was asked to visit the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles, to which West said on the podcast: "I want you to visit Planned Parenthood, that's our Holocaust Museum," in what seems to be a comparison between abortions and the Nazi genocide of Jews.

West recently claimed that Planned Parenthood was created with the help of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in order to "control" the Jewish population. These claims were taken from unaired clips from his recent Fox News interview that was obtained by Vice.

"I want you to visit Planned Parenthood, that's our Holocaust Museum."

Kanye West

"Jewish media"

"You get used to paparazzi taking a picture of you, and you don't get money off it. You just get used to being screwed by the Jewish media.

"The Jewish media blocked me out. This shit lit right?” Kanye continued. He goes on to say that he's getting canceled by "the left, the Jewish media and the Chinese.”

On all of these claims that he makes, Kanye West says that he cannot be antisemitic because of another argument he makes that "Black people are actually Jewish."

Even Trump says Kanye needs help

Before West's interview on the Drink Champs podcast, former president Donald Trump said that the rapper "is acting too crazy" and "needs some professional help," according to a report by Rolling Stone citing two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Trump had said in the past that the rapper was a friend of his for a long time.

This came shortly after the former president said on his social media app Truth Social that US Jews "have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel."

Trump also said that "no president has done more for Israel than I have" and claimed that American Jews are ungrateful for the Trump administration's relationship with the Jewish state - stating that "evangelicals are far more appreciative of this."

Trump also claims he could be the Prime Minister of Israel because Israelis are allegedly more appreciative of his work.



