The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Kanye West claims Planned Parenthood, KKK conspired to 'control Jew population'

Kanye doubled down on unsupported claims that "the people known as the race black really are" Jews in footage cut from his recent Fox News interview.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 01:14

Updated: OCTOBER 12, 2022 01:19
Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium (photo credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
(photo credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Kanye West claimed Planned Parenthood was created with the help of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in order to "control" the Jewish population, according to unaired clips taken from his recent Fox News interview obtained by Vice.

In the footage shared by Vice, West doubled down on unsupported claims that "the people known as the race black really are" Jews. "When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah...the blood of Christ," he explained.

"This is who our people are...this, as a Christian, is my belief," West stated.

In the cut clips, West also claimed Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood founder and a believer in eugenics was responsible for the plot to "control the Jew population."

In a Planned Parenthood statement denouncing Sanger's racist beliefs, the organization admitted that she "aligned herself with ideologies and organizations that were explicitly ableist and white supremacist. In doing so, she undermined reproductive freedom and caused irreparable damage to the health and lives of generations of Black people."

In more segments cut from the Fox News interview given to Tucker Carlson, West appeared to take antisemitic jabs at Jewish people. In one instance, West said he "prefers kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa...at least it will come with some financial engineering."

Kanye's recent antisemitic remarks

As part of the interview that was aired on Thursday night, West claimed the signing of the Abraham Accords was a plot to "make money" for the Jewish family of then-White House senior advisor Jared Kushner

"When I think about all of these things that Jared somehow doesn't get enough credit for with his work and what is his work, Israel or his work in Pal[estine]... you know he made these peace treaties," said West, referring to the Abraham Accords. "I just think it was to make money."

"I just think that's what they're about, is making money," West continued. "I don't think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money.”

West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted over the weekend due to his posts that online users condemned as antisemitic.



Tags kanye west kanye west and jews African Americans Ku Klux Klan Fox News antisemitism Planned Parenthood
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
3

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
4

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
5

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by