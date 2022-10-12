Kanye West claimed Planned Parenthood was created with the help of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in order to "control" the Jewish population, according to unaired clips taken from his recent Fox News interview obtained by Vice.

In the footage shared by Vice, West doubled down on unsupported claims that "the people known as the race black really are" Jews. "When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah...the blood of Christ," he explained.

"This is who our people are...this, as a Christian, is my belief," West stated.

In the cut clips, West also claimed Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood founder and a believer in eugenics was responsible for the plot to "control the Jew population."

In a Planned Parenthood statement denouncing Sanger's racist beliefs, the organization admitted that she "aligned herself with ideologies and organizations that were explicitly ableist and white supremacist. In doing so, she undermined reproductive freedom and caused irreparable damage to the health and lives of generations of Black people."

In more segments cut from the Fox News interview given to Tucker Carlson, West appeared to take antisemitic jabs at Jewish people. In one instance, West said he "prefers kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa...at least it will come with some financial engineering."

Kanye's recent antisemitic remarks

As part of the interview that was aired on Thursday night, West claimed the signing of the Abraham Accords was a plot to "make money" for the Jewish family of then-White House senior advisor Jared Kushner.

"When I think about all of these things that Jared somehow doesn't get enough credit for with his work and what is his work, Israel or his work in Pal[estine]... you know he made these peace treaties," said West, referring to the Abraham Accords. "I just think it was to make money."

"I just think that's what they're about, is making money," West continued. "I don't think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money.”

West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted over the weekend due to his posts that online users condemned as antisemitic.