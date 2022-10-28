Two Jewish youths attacked in NYC in separate incidents

A group of youths attacked a 15-year-old Jewish boy in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, according to a tweet by the New York Police Department.

WANTED FOR AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT: On 10/24 at 1:05 PM, in front of 1301 E. 18 St in Brooklyn, the suspects approached a 15-year-old male dressed in traditional Jewish garb, made anti-Jewish statements & threw multiple eggs at him. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/EevIiF0vad — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 28, 2022

According to the tweet, the suspects made "anti-Jewish statements" and threw eggs at the boy, who was dressed in "traditional Jewish garb."

The NYPD added that anyone with information on the suspects should contact it.

Separately, antisemitism watchdog group StopAntisemitism tweeted on Wednesday that the NYPD is seeking a suspect who punched an Orthodox Jewish teenager in the back of the head, adding that "The ongoing assault on identifiable Jews in NYC is alarming."

ANTISEMITIC VERBIAGE and images. (credit: CST)

Alert - NYPD are searching for this suspect after he brutally punched an Orthodox teen in the back of the head in Brooklyn this past Saturday.The blow knocked the victim’s religious hat and yarmulke to the ground.The ongoing assault on identifiable Jews in NYC is alarming. pic.twitter.com/4jO61x7jRS — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 26, 2022

Hate crimes against Jews in New York City

This comes after the ADL reported in June that hate crimes had increased by 196% in New York City between 2020 and 2021 and that antisemitic incidents had increased by 24% in 2021.

Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.