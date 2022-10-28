The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Two Jewish youths attacked in NYC in separate incidents

According to the tweet, the suspects made "anti-Jewish statements" and threw eggs at the boy, who was dressed in "traditional Jewish garb."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 18:37

Updated: OCTOBER 28, 2022 18:41
NYPD vehicle370 (photo credit: Reuters)
NYPD vehicle370
(photo credit: Reuters)

A group of youths attacked a 15-year-old Jewish boy in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, according to a tweet by the New York Police Department.

According to the tweet, the suspects made "anti-Jewish statements" and threw eggs at the boy, who was dressed in "traditional Jewish garb."

The NYPD added that anyone with information on the suspects should contact it.

Separately, antisemitism watchdog group StopAntisemitism tweeted on Wednesday that the NYPD is seeking a suspect who punched an Orthodox Jewish teenager in the back of the head, adding that "The ongoing assault on identifiable Jews in NYC is alarming."

ANTISEMITIC VERBIAGE and images. (credit: CST) ANTISEMITIC VERBIAGE and images. (credit: CST)

Hate crimes against Jews in New York City

This comes after the ADL reported in June that hate crimes had increased by 196% in New York City between 2020 and 2021 and that antisemitic incidents had increased by 24% in 2021.

Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.



Tags new york diaspora jews diaspora Brooklyn new york city antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by