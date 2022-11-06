Jewish and human rights NGOs have issued requests to Amazon to remove an antisemitic film shared by basketballer Kyrie Irving and the books the documentary was based on.

"We wish to express our grave concern that the sickening antisemitic documentary and book 'Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America', not only remains for purchase or rent on your platform, but alarmingly, is currently also one of your best-selling items," the International Legal Forum wrote Sunday in a letter to Amazon's Jeff Bezos. "The ILF calls for the immediate removal of this film and book from distribution."

"Amazon needs to be accountable and remove the film and book immediately," wrote Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) in a call to action posted on Instagram, in which it called on supporters to share the post to pressure the book and delivery giant.

"Why is Amazon still monetizing a documentary that denies the Holocaust, quotes Hitler, & promotes the false conspiracy that Jews controlled the African slave trade?" wrote StopAntisemitism on Twitter, calling on Bezos to "#TakeItDown."

ILF noted that while it supported the right to free speech, it expressed the belief that the content would inspire acts of violence. It also noted that Amazon had earlier this year removed "dozens of items from distribution containing Nazi propaganda and antisemitic material."

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) argues a call in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. (credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)

An antisemitic bestseller

"The film and the book have now become bestsellers on Amazon, continuing to spread horrific antisemitic conspiracy theories and hate." CCFP

The Jerusalem Post found on Friday that the book series was the top bestseller on three different categories on Amazon's website.

Further, on Apple Books, Hebrews to Negroes was number 9 on the list of top audiobooks. The book was also found to be number 69 on Barnes & Noble's top 100 bestselling books.

What is in the film shared by Kyrie Irving

According to the ILF, the book and film denies the Holocaust, saying it was a fabrication to conceal Jewish power and control.

"It invokes a notorious antisemitic trope used by some Black extremists and supremacists, that so-called 'white Jews' are not the real Jews.'" the ILF wrote to Bezos. "And it also gives voice to and amplifies a host of other common and long-standing antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories about Jewish power, greed and control."

Irving shared a link to the film in a now-deleted social media post.

"Irving has been suspended for 5 games due to his promotion of a virulently antisemitic film available on Amazon," CCFP said to emphasize the need to remove the content, which can be view on Amazon Prime Video.

The Brooklyn Nets player apologized for sharing the film after his suspension.