An east London minicab driver told a pregnant Jewish woman that he would no longer transport Jews because of Israeli action against Palestinians after picking her up from a hospital on Tuesday, the Stamford Hill Shomrim claimed on Wednesday, citing a Hackney Police report.

"This is the last time I am taking Jews as you kill Muslims in Israel," the driver reportedly said after noticing she was Jewish.

Antisemitic attacks in Hackney

The report comes only days after a serial antisemitic attacker was convicted of criminal actions against the Hackney Jewish community in August.

Abdullah Qureshi, 30, assaulted three people within a two-hour period in the Stamford Hill area, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement last Thursday.

Qureshi hit a man in the head with a bottle, assaulted a 14-year-old boy, and struck a third person in the face.

A Jewish man walks with young Jewish boys in Golders Green, London, January 10 , 2015.

The MET said that "Qureshi was found guilty of one count of racially or religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm and two counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault."

"This outcome demonstrates that the MET will not tolerate any form of discrimination or abuse," said Detective Chief Inspector Yasmin Lalani. "London is an incredible and diverse city and it is completely unacceptable for certain sections of our communities to be subjected to deplorable abuse and harassment."

Jewish neighborhood watch

Lalani thanked the Shomrim and the Community Security Trust for their work alongside the police in bringing Qureshi to justice.

The Shomrim is a Jewish neighborhood watch, with such groups operating in New York and other cities.