The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

UN must fire 'anti-Zionist, antisemite' legal envoy Francesca Albanese - SWC

The Simon Wiesenthal Center wrote on Wednesday that Albanese "must be removed...if the UN hopes to retain credibility."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2022 00:16
You have the right to resist,” UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese speaking at a Hamas-affiliated conference in Gaza on November 30th (photo credit: COURTESY ADAM MILSTEIN)
You have the right to resist,” UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese speaking at a Hamas-affiliated conference in Gaza on November 30th
(photo credit: COURTESY ADAM MILSTEIN)

The United Nations must fire "proven anti-Zionist and antisemite" Francesca Albanese, who serves as the UN's special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) said on Wednesday.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, SWC's Rabbi Abraham Cooper and Rabbi Eric J. Greenberg wrote that it "is an outrage to allow a proven anti-Zionist and antisemite to head the UN Human Rights Council’s already biased investigation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Albanese must be removed, and the Human Rights Council’s biased witch hunt against Israel must be dismantled if the UN hopes to retain credibility," they added.

Albanese, whose initial appointment in April earlier this year was denounced by Israel after the Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Meirav Eilon Shahar claimed she "compared the Holocaust to the Nakba and advocates for the de-facto destruction of the nation-state of the Jewish people."

SWC's statement came following a scathing attack on the Italian legal expert by the Israeli mission to Geneva, who on Wednesday called on the United Nations to stop turning a blind eye to UN officials, including Albanese, who use the antisemitic phrase the “Jewish Lobby.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., February 20, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., February 20, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)

 In a 2014 Facebook post, she wrote “America and Europe, one of them subjugated by the Jewish Lobby, and the other by the sense of guilt about the Holocaust remain on the sidelines.”

Antisemitic comments made by UN envoy Albanese

The Israelis further claimed that Albanese had made a number of other “alarming” statements, including dismissing “Israeli security concerns as paranoia,” talking about “Israel’s greed” and comparing Israeli action to that of the Nazis. In the past, she has said that “it is very convenient” to charge critics of Israel with antisemitism, the Israeli mission to the UN in Geneva added.

Earlier in December, it was reported that Albanese, along with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, could face Israeli sanctions following statements viewed in Jerusalem as sympathizing with Palestinian terrorists. The rapporteur tweeted at the time that she was “going to Amman for my first official non-visit to the occupied Palestinian territory,” meaning, her plan was to meet with Palestinians in Jordan.

According to Yediot Aharonot, Israel has also mulled banning her from the West Bank, as it has done for her predecessors Michael Lynk and Richard Falk.

"How Albanese was ever allowed to be appointed to this position is yet another file in the mounting evidence of the systemic prejudice against Israel, and the acceptance of maligning Jews in the UN today," rabbis Cooper and Greenberg further wrote in the SWC statement.

"One can never find Albanese criticizing the Palestinians for failing to accept or offer peace plans,” Rabbi Greenberg said.  "Albanese’s anti-Jewish propaganda is straight from the [Joseph] Goebbels playbook."

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



Tags Human rights Palestinians United Nations Israeli Palestinian Conflict antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by