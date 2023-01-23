The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
The ADL calls on Australia to reject Kanye's visa

Ahead of Kanye's visit to see his new In-laws, the ADL have requested that Australia deny his visa.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 05:18

Updated: JANUARY 23, 2023 05:24
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Antisemite of the year, Kanye West, has disclosed he plans to fly to Australia. He intends to meet his new wife's family there. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is calling on the Australian government to deny his visa.

Kanye's new Australian wife,  Bianca Censori, joined Kanye's company 'Yeezy' as an architectural designer in 2020. It is believed that the two had a marriage ceremony during the time Kanye was thought to be missing. No marriage license has been issued to the pair, meaning the marriage is not legally-binding. 

The ADL has called on Australian Immigration Minister David Giles to reject Kanye's visa

Dr Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission has made the statement "Calling for violence and hate must have consequences, and Australia should not put out the welcome mat and provide a platform to a hatemonger who spews threats against the Jewish community and peddles conspiracy myths about Jewish power, greed and control."

Abramovich described Kanye as "a blatant, unvarnished antisemite,  Nazi-lover and Hitler worshipper who openly admires an evil tyrant responsible for the extermination of six million Jews, including 1.5 million children." 

Kanye West's now-deleted tweet about a Jewish agenda. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TWITTER) Kanye West's now-deleted tweet about a Jewish agenda. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TWITTER)

The ADL have urged the Minister  "to use his powers under section 501 of The Migration Act and refuse Kanye entry.”

A brief history of Kanye

Kanye West, an American rapper formally married to Kim Kardashian, was awarded the title "Antisemite of the year" by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism. 

Kanye was awarded the title after a number of tweets calling for violence against Jews, public statements in support of Hitler and a variety of other offenses.

Since Kanye made his antisemitism public, his views have inspired a large number of attacks against Jewish individuals, organizations and educational facilities.

Dissatisfied with his current title, the antisemite of the year has declared he intends to run for US President in 2024. 

Other controversies 

Kanye West has also made comments to offend the African-American/Black community by insisting that slavery was a choice. 

Kanye West's fashion line has also included pieces with the statement "White Lives Matter." This statement is thought to be in response to the Black Lives Matter movement which protests disproportionate police violence against the African-American community. 



Tags adl australia kanye west kanye west and jews antisemitism
