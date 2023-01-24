For the first time in a decade, antisemitism has been halted

For the first time in a decade, the increase of the number of antisemitic incidents in the world has been halted, yet there are still ten incidents reported a day - according to the annual report on antisemitism by the World Zionist Organization (WZO). The report is displayed to the Israeli government annually, before the commemoration events of the International Holocaust Day. It was developed by the department for combating antisemitism in the WZO, led by Raheli Baratz-Rix. The report is based on local and international reports, research institutes, local police agencies and Jewish communities, making it possible to present the current state of antisemitism compared to previous years.

The WZO report shows that the increase in the number of antisemitic incidents has halted, after a constant increase in reporting in the last decade. In addition, the report shows that more than ten antisemitic incidents are reported daily around the world, while many incidents are still not officially reported. According to the report, a constant increase in intensity is seen in the international media, as opposed to previous years. The report also claims that the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement (BDS) organizations, is a significant factor in spreading antisemitism around the world.

The global increase in antisemitism in previous years

During 2022, antisemitic incidents originating from Europe and North America occupied a significant volume of approximately 46% and 39% respectively, compared to 47.7% that occurred last year in Europe and 33% in the US.

The report mentioned different countries and the levels of antisemitism they have reported. “The US has seen an alarming increase in the phenomenon of antisemitism,” the report said. According to the report, antisemitism in the US “manifests itself in disturbing trends in light of the strengthening of white supremacist organizations, alongside an increase in antisemitic expressions from the American progressive left - alongside the midterm elections for the American Congress, which were a fertile ground for the spread of antisemitism.” In addition, there has been a significant rise of 61% in the number of cases and violence against Jewish institutions. In addition, a report on the subject shows a 125% increase in the number of hate crimes against Jews in the state of New York. In central cities such as Chicago, New York and Los Angeles there was an increase of about 20% in the first half of 2022.

The WZO explained that the election of new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “affecting the Jewish communities in Great Britain.” Since he is recognized as a supporter of Israel. According to official data: 786 cases of antisemitism were recorded in the first half of the year, which is a 43% decrease compared to the previous year. In the first half of 2021, 1,371 cases of antisemitism were reported - an all-time record number.

antisemitic graffiti on a wall (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

During the months of January-September, 1,555 antisemitic incidents were reported to the German police, which is an average of five antisemitic incidents every day. However, it seems that compared to previous years, there is a significant decrease in the trend of antisemitism, which worsened due to the outbreak of the Corona epidemic and Operation Guardian of the Walls in Israel during which, in 2021, the number of cases was approximately 2,738.

According to a sample conducted on the subject of antisemitism in high schools in Rome, it was found that 64% of the students believe that antisemitism exists in Italy; 25% of the respondents answered their antisemitic values originated from antisemitism, 5% answered that it originates from anti-Zionism and 30% believed that the hostility stems from these two factors.”

France is known for its high levels of antisemitism and therefore, “74% of French Jews were victims of antisemitic acts during their lifetime, which included derogatory comments (68%), threats on social media (28%) ), verbal threats (20%) and physical violence (20%). In addition, 37% of the Jews indicated that they felt threatened because of religious affiliation, with 41% of the Jewish respondents admitting that they avoided displaying mezuzahs and religious symbols, and about 35% claimed that they avoided wearing any type of clothing identified as Jewish.

During the last decade, a constant decrease in the number of antisemitic incidents in Russia has been detected, but from a study carried out at the beginning of the year it seems that antisemitism is still rooted in the country: The study found that 13% of respondents do not want to see Jews at all.

"Antisemitism on social media is increasing at an alarming rate and, unfortunately, as history has taught us, it will also lead to physical acts,” said the chairman of the WZO Yaakov Hagoel. “We have raised a clear black flag in view of the increase in incitement on social media and call on the heads of state to raise awareness against antisemitism.

The head of the department for combating antisemitism in the WZO, Rixs: "The constant increase in antisemitism trends in the last decade is a matter of concern, while even the mentioned reduction in the number of incidents this year is not a sigh of relief.” Hagoel has asked for a “joint integration of the bodies who have been dealing with consciousness and advocacy, in order to provide a broad response to this disturbing trend."