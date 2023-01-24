The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

For the first time in a decade, antisemitism has been halted

For the first time, in over a decade, the number of antisemitic incidents has frozen, not grown. This comes as reports indicate 125% increase in antisemitic incidents in New York.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 06:00
Haim Taib at the 125th WZO congress (photo credit: Menomadin Foundation)
Haim Taib at the 125th WZO congress
(photo credit: Menomadin Foundation)

For the first time in a decade, the increase of the number of antisemitic incidents in the world has been halted, yet there are still ten incidents reported a day - according to the annual report on antisemitism by the World Zionist Organization (WZO). The report is displayed to the Israeli government annually, before the commemoration events of the International Holocaust Day. It was developed by the department for combating antisemitism in the WZO, led by Raheli Baratz-Rix. The report is based on local and international reports, research institutes, local police agencies and Jewish communities, making it possible to present the current state of antisemitism compared to previous years.

The WZO report shows that the increase in the number of antisemitic incidents has halted, after a constant increase in reporting in the last decade. In addition, the report shows that more than ten antisemitic incidents are reported daily around the world, while many incidents are still not officially reported. According to the report, a constant increase in intensity is seen in the international media, as opposed to previous years. The report also claims that the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement (BDS) organizations, is a significant factor in spreading antisemitism around the world.

The global increase in antisemitism in previous years

During 2022, antisemitic incidents originating from Europe and North America occupied a significant volume of approximately 46% and 39% respectively, compared to 47.7% that occurred last year in Europe and 33% in the US.

The report mentioned different countries and the levels of antisemitism they have reported. “The US has seen an alarming increase in the phenomenon of antisemitism,” the report said. According to the report, antisemitism in the US “manifests itself in disturbing trends in light of the strengthening of white supremacist organizations, alongside an increase in antisemitic expressions from the American progressive left - alongside the midterm elections for the American Congress, which were a fertile ground for the spread of antisemitism.” In addition, there has been a significant rise of 61% in the number of cases and violence against Jewish institutions. In addition, a report on the subject shows a 125% increase in the number of hate crimes against Jews in the state of New York. In central cities such as Chicago, New York and Los Angeles there was an increase of about 20% in the first half of 2022.

The WZO explained that the election of new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “affecting the Jewish communities in Great Britain.” Since he is recognized as a supporter of Israel. According to official data: 786 cases of antisemitism were recorded in the first half of the year, which is a 43% decrease compared to the previous year. In the first half of 2021, 1,371 cases of antisemitism were reported - an all-time record number. 

antisemitic graffiti on a wall (credit: WIKIMEDIA) antisemitic graffiti on a wall (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

During the months of January-September, 1,555 antisemitic incidents were reported to the German police, which is an average of five antisemitic incidents every day. However, it seems that compared to previous years, there is a significant decrease in the trend of antisemitism, which worsened due to the outbreak of the Corona epidemic and Operation Guardian of the Walls in Israel during which, in 2021, the number of cases was approximately 2,738.

According to a sample conducted on the subject of antisemitism in high schools in Rome, it was found that 64% of the students believe that antisemitism exists in Italy; 25% of the respondents answered their antisemitic values originated from antisemitism, 5% answered that it originates from anti-Zionism and 30% believed that the hostility stems from these two factors.”

France is known for its high levels of antisemitism and therefore, “74% of French Jews were victims of antisemitic acts during their lifetime, which included derogatory comments (68%), threats on social media (28%) ), verbal threats (20%) and physical violence (20%). In addition, 37% of the Jews indicated that they felt threatened because of religious affiliation, with 41% of the Jewish respondents admitting that they avoided displaying mezuzahs and religious symbols, and about 35% claimed that they avoided wearing any type of clothing identified as Jewish.

During the last decade, a constant decrease in the number of antisemitic incidents in Russia has been detected, but from a study carried out at the beginning of the year it seems that antisemitism is still rooted in the country: The study found that 13% of respondents do not want to see Jews at all.

"Antisemitism on social media is increasing at an alarming rate and, unfortunately, as history has taught us, it will also lead to physical acts,” said the chairman of the WZO Yaakov Hagoel. “We have raised a clear black flag in view of the increase in incitement on social media and call on the heads of state to raise awareness against antisemitism.

The head of the department for combating antisemitism in the WZO, Rixs: "The constant increase in antisemitism trends in the last decade is a matter of concern, while even the mentioned reduction in the number of incidents this year is not a sigh of relief.” Hagoel has asked for a “joint integration of the bodies who have been dealing with consciousness and advocacy, in order to provide a broad response to this disturbing trend."



Tags Israel United Kingdom new york bds italy antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

German court seeks to force COVID-19 vaccine on Holocaust survivor

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center in Valley Stream, New York
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by