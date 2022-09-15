Two antisemitic attacks target Jews at Berlin metro stations

Two antisemitic attacks were reported at metro stations in Berlin this week, with one attack targeting a rabbi and his son and another targeting a young man, according to police.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 33-year-old man reported an antisemitic attack on an S-Bahn train in Charlottenburg-Nord. Shortly after the man boarded the train, a passenger made antisemitic remarks at him. When he objected, the stranger grabbed his arm.

The man pushed the stranger away and a second stranger came and, together with the first attacker, began punching the 33-year-old in the head and upper body, lightly injuring him.

Another passenger intervened and the victim exited the train, while the two attackers continued their ride.

State Security Police have taken over the investigation into dangerous bodily harm, insult and hate speech.

Rabbi and his son attacked near metro station

The attack comes just days after Ariel Kirzon, state rabbi of the Jewish community in Potsdam, and his son were targeted by an antisemitic attack after exiting an underground station in Westphalweg on Tuesday.

Kirzon was speaking on his phone in Hebrew to the Israeli embassy and wearing tzitzit when he exited the station, according to the German newspaper Bild.

"So I was clearly recognizable as a Jew when suddenly an Arab-looking man insulted and attacked me. He yelled 'Jude', raised his hands, grabbed me. Every moment I thought he would strike," said the rabbi to Bild.

Kirzon added that when he went to the police station to report the incident he was told "You'll have to wait an hour. The staff are busy."

State Security Police stated that they have opened an investigation into the incident and has secured security camera footage from the station.