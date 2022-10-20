The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israeli embassies around the world kick off election voting

The embassy in New Zealand was the first to open a ballot, followed by Australia, the Philippines and Japan.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 12:26
Ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby opens voting in the Knesset election (photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN NEW ZEALAND)
Ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby opens voting in the Knesset election
(photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN NEW ZEALAND)

Diplomats posted to the Israeli Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand kicked off the Knesset election on Thursday.

While voting in Israel begins on November 1, over 4,500 diplomats and their families, as well as Jewish Agency emissaries around the world, started voting in advance at 100 missions abroad with 102 polling stations. Other Israeli citizens abroad are not permitted to vote.

The embassy in New Zealand was the first to open a ballot, followed by Australia, the Philippines and Japan. The last missions will be the consulates in Los Angeles and San Francisco, where voting is set to end at 6 a.m. Israel time.

"For the second time since I came to Wellington in 2021, I am opening the vote in Israeli missions around the world," Ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby said. "Last year, I expressed hope that this will be the first and last vote during my four-year posting and that the elected government will be stable and successful. This year, as well, I wish that for all of us. Good luck!"

Embassies around the globe vote for Israel's Knesset

The symbol of the Israeli Embassy in Russia, a blue-and-white matryoshka doll with a Star of David on it, stood watch over the ballot in Moscow, as Alexander Ben-Zvi voted.

Knesset election voting begins in Israel's embassy in Moscow, Russia (credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY MOSCOW) Knesset election voting begins in Israel's embassy in Moscow, Russia (credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY MOSCOW)

Israel will not be opening a ballot at its embassy in Kyiv, due to the war. Its staff voted at the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw.

This will be the first election in which voting will be held at the Israeli Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The smallest mission is the embassy in Yaoundé, Cameroon, with three eligible voters and the largest is at the consulate New York, with 750 - 15% of eligible voters abroad - and two ballot stations.

Consul-General to New York Asaf Zamir said "we are ready to allow hundreds of Israelis in New York...to exercise their democratic right and arrive to vote, and I hope that we will only have to do this again in four years." 



Tags Russia Politics new zealand Israel Elections Israeli embassy Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by