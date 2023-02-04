The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
UK TikToker arrested for harassing Jews

Bacari Ogarro, who goes by "Mizzy," posted a video in which he sneaks up behind an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man and tries to jump over him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 06:14
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

A TikToker in the United Kingdom who posted videos of himself harassing Jews was arrested, The Jewish Chronicle reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Bacari Ogarro, who goes by "Mizzy," posted a video in which he sneaks up behind an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man, puts his hands on his shoulders and tries to jump over him.

In another video, Ogarro walks into the home of a Jewish family who happened to leave their door open.

Previous report

The Jerusalem Post previously reported that Ogarro posted a video in which he is wearing a traditional black hat while saying "f***ing Jew" and then speaking in gibberish.

“I don’t discriminate… a lot of videos just in my area f**king around with people. Jewish people, black people, white people.”

Bacari Ogarro

According to the Chronicle, Ogarro denied that he is an antisemite, saying “I don’t discriminate… a lot of videos just in my area f**king around with people. Jewish people, black people, white people.”



