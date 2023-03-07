The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Georgia passes IHRA bill defining antisemitism, anti-Jewish hate crime

Democrat Esther Panitch, the only Jewish American representative in the state house, submitted and presented the bill with the support of several other members including Republicans.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 19:32

Updated: MARCH 7, 2023 19:53
A west view of the Georgia State Capitol, Atlanta (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A west view of the Georgia State Capitol, Atlanta (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A bill officially defining antisemitism, which can be used by authorities when identifying anti-Jewish hate crime, was passed in the US state of Georgia’s General Assembly on Tuesday.

House Bill (HB) 30 passed 136-22 with bipartisan support. Democrat Esther Panitch, the only Jewish American representative in the state house, submitted and presented the bill with the support of several other members including Republicans like John Carson.

Panitch noted on Monday that the bill was assessed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of having a 26% chance of passing. The Jewish representative said that she would “channel my inner Queen Esther and beat the odds,” in honor of Purim.

“Hate has no place in Georgia,” said the Georgia House Republicans. “The House stands in solidarity with our state’s Jewish community.”

Antisemitism: A pervasive problem in American society

The law contends that antisemitism is a pervasive problem in American society that needs to be addressed, with data showing that Jews are often the religious group most targeted by hate crime. Consequently, Georgia has a responsibility to protect Jewish citizens.

International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (credit: Courtesy)International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (credit: Courtesy)

Under HB 30, Georgian law enforcement will now consider antisemitism as motivation for laws that prohibit discrimination against immutable characteristics and carry enhanced penalties.

Antisemitism in Georgia will be defined along the outline of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition. The General Assembly agreed with the notion that while there was no exhaustive definition, it was an essential tool adopted by over 30 countries.

The IHRA definition defines antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The guidelines present offer examples including supporting and engaging in violence against Jews as part of an ideology. Dehumanization and demonization of Jews using stereotypes of Jewish control and power or accusing Jews as a group of the ills in society would also be considered antisemitism. Variations of Holocaust denial also fall under the definition.

Critics of the definition take issue that the IHRA includes as examples dual-loyalty tropes, denial of Jewish right to self-determination, double standards towards Israel and using classic antisemitic or Nazi imagery in criticism of Israel.

The bill contended that IHRA’s examples on Israel were instructive for when anti-Israel acts cross the line into antisemitism. The bill notes that the law would not infringe on free speech rights.

“Use of this definition of antisemitism, although it is not to be taken as an exhaustive definition, will increase the awareness and understanding of the parameters of contemporary anti-Jewish discrimination in certain circumscribed areas,” reads the text of the bill.



Tags purim georgia antisemitism International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance IHRA definition of antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by