The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Report shows disparities in social platforms’ removal of antisemitism

Removal remains low across platforms, despite their clear violation of terms of service. Instagram was found to be particularly bad at this.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 00:52
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

CyberWell, an online antisemitism database, released a new report that shows wide disparities in the types of antisemitism social platforms see - and in how much they remove. 

CyberWell founder and CEO Tal-Or Cohen said the report was conducted as an attempt for social platforms to start taking hate speech more seriously.

“The fact that even the most vigilant social platform allows more than two-thirds of antisemitic posts to remain is more evidence that online antisemitism is not being taken seriously enough,” Cohen said. “Jewish social media users feel justifiably unsafe, and that won’t change until platforms prioritize enforcing their own terms of service.”

The report defines antisemitic content using the internationally recognized IHRA definition of antisemitism, which has been adopted by more than 1,000 global entities, as well as the community guidelines it violates.

Antisemitism differs on each platform 

Across the board, results showed that violent content was most unevenly distributed. Facebook users are most likely to see posts claiming that Jews control the world. On Twitter, users read that Jews are obsessed with money while YouTube is home to the conspiracy theory that Jews make up the mythical “Synagogue of Satan.”

Facebook Ads course (credit: AdobeStock)Facebook Ads course (credit: AdobeStock)

Removal remains low across platforms, despite their clear violation of terms of service. Instagram was found to be particularly bad at this, with just 13% of antisemitic contact removed. 

Who "wins" platform with most antisemitism?

The report, which is CyberWell's first annual report and covers the year 2022, found that more than 90% of online slander against Jews is on Twitter, although the majority is non-violent. 

What is being done to combat online antisemitism?

In February, members of the Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism sent a letter to senior executives of Meta, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok requesting “transparency and collaboration to address a surge in online hate corresponding with real-world attacks on the Jewish community.”

US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25), Canadian Member of Parliament Anthony Housefather, and former Israeli Knesset Member Michal Cotler-Wunsh, are the co-chairs of the group. The task force includes additional members from the US, Canada, Israel, Australia, the UK, South Africa and New Zealand.

According to the office of Wasserman Schultz, each letter contains “a list of concrete recommendations for the platform, ranging from incorporating the International Holocaust Remembrance Association’s working definition of antisemitism as a tool for content moderation to sharing data with Jewish advocacy organizations and law enforcement to prevent online extremism from mobilizing violence against Jews.”

The letters were addressed to Neil Potts, Vice President of Public Policy at Meta; Lauren Culbertson Grieco, Head of Government Affairs for US and Canada at Twitter; Kevin Kane, Director of Government Affairs at YouTube; and Eric Ebenstein, Senior Director of Public Policy at TikTok.

Omri Nahmias contributed to this report 



Tags Facebook twitter social media Instagram antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by