Nearly half of Austrians think Jews have too much power

President of the Austrian Jewish community Oskar Deutsch said the results are startling but not surprising.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 14:21
A pro-Israel demonstrator holds a placard during a protest following the violence between Israel and Palestinians, in Vienna, Austria, May 15, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)
A pro-Israel demonstrator holds a placard during a protest following the violence between Israel and Palestinians, in Vienna, Austria, May 15, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

A third of Austrians think that Jews are trying to take advantage of the Nazi era and 47 percent think that Jews have too much power in the country, according to the Parliament's third Antisemitism Report published on Tuesday, according to DerStandard. According to the report, Antisemitism is particularly strong among Turkish and Arabic speakers in Austria. 

Austria's National Council President, Wolfgang Sobotka presented the third antisemitism report, on behalf of the Austrian Parliament. The report is based on the Institute for Empirical Social Research (Ifes) that collected data on antisemitic attitudes in the country.

Some of the highlights of the survey:

  • More than a third of Austrians think that Jews are "trying to take advantage of being victims during the Nazi era," according to the report. "At least a quarter of those under the age of 25 believe that as well. Among Turkish and Arabic speakers, more than half agreed with the statement "completely" or "quite likely."
  • More than a third of Austrians take the view that Jews dominate the international business world. 
  • 47% think that “Jews have too much influence in Austria” 

"It's not a phenomenon of the political fringe groups, it comes from the middle of society."

Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka

"It's not a phenomenon of the political fringe groups, it comes from the middle of society," Sobotka is quoted saying. "On the extreme sides [antisemitism] becomes visible, on the right extreme groups we've seen it for years and decades; we haven't paid attention to the left-wing extremism for a long time and now we see it very clearly as anti-Israelism and anti-Zionism." Sobotka said that the third form of antisemitism is from "those people who came to us for reasons of migration, because they come from countries where antisemitism or anti-Jewish attitudes are part of a kind of raison d'etat."

Antisemitic graffiti on a Jewish family house in the city center of Lyon in France. (credit: TWITTER)Antisemitic graffiti on a Jewish family house in the city center of Lyon in France. (credit: TWITTER)

The survey was conducted among 2,000 Austrians.

A year ago, Sobokta told The Jerusalem Post that Austria needs to emulate how Germany has learned from its history during the Holocaust and how it combats antisemitism. “We have a lot to learn from the Germans when it comes to owning our history and taking action,” he said in Munich. Sobotka, 67, is a member of the Austrian People’s Party. Before his political career, he was a teacher and musical conductor.

Austrian Jewish leader is not surprised

President of the Austrian Jewish community Oskar Deutsch released a statement regarding the study that was published on Monday by the Austrian Parliament. He said that "the results are startling, but not surprising. The study at hand is an important element in making antisemitism visible." Deutsch added that "the fact that a third of Austrians think that Jews are trying to take advantage of the Nazi era amounts to mockery. Above all, it shows that better education is required—education about the Shoah and education about Judaism itself."

He added that "threats do not emerge from right-wing extremists and Islamists exclusively. Antisemitism exists in mainstream society as well, as the data clearly shows," and that "the greater susceptibility to hatred of Jews among Turkish and Arabic-speaking Austrians makes it clear once again that neither politics nor civil society may turn a blind eye to this phenomenon."



Tags austria jews poll antisemitism
