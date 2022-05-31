The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Austrian Parliament President: We have to own our history of antisemitism

Sobotka was a keynote speaker at the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) convention in Munich.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 31, 2022 14:31
PRESIDENT OF the Austrian parliament Wolfgang Sobotka forged his own path as a fighter against antisemitism and bigotry. (photo credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)
PRESIDENT OF the Austrian parliament Wolfgang Sobotka forged his own path as a fighter against antisemitism and bigotry.
(photo credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

MUNICH - Austria needs to learn from Germany when it comes to acknowledging its role in the holocaust and combatting antisemitism, said Austrian Parliament President Wolfgang Sobotka in an interview with the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

66-year-old Sobotka is a member of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP). Before his political career, he was a teacher and musical conductor.

“We have a lot to learn from the Germans when it comes to owning our history and taking action,” he said, speaking to the Post during the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) convention in Munich. He explained that “we always perceived ourselves as the victims of the Nazi regime until the election in 1986 when Kurt Waldheim was elected.”

According to Sobotka, that is when the real change happened in Austria, “there was an act of changing of minds with the Austrian population, that we are not only the victims but actually also perpetrators.” 

He explains that the situation in 2022 is different, but still needs work. “Only years later, do we now have a very clear view of our history and we have our own national responsibility. In the last couple of years, we have done a lot to improve our relations with the Jewish community; to do more for their security; to do more in combating antisemitism in total - even though our law against antisemitism is very strict and strong, but it's not enough. I think it's really important for us to engage the civil society in combating against antisemitism, because it's a duty of the non Jewish population.”

Austrian Parliament President Wolfgang Sobotka at the the Conference of European Rabbis in Munich, May 30, 2022 (credit: ELI ITKIN) Austrian Parliament President Wolfgang Sobotka at the the Conference of European Rabbis in Munich, May 30, 2022 (credit: ELI ITKIN)

The President added that Austria has accepted 72,000 refugees - of them 1,000 are Jewish and taken care of by the local Jewish community. “I think our (Jewish) community has done a lot for the refugees and we’re very proud of that.”

Sobotka was a keynote speaker at the conference and spoke in honor of Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission's Antisemitism Commissioner, who received an award from the CER.

“Antisemitism is hundreds and thousands of years old,” he said, “After the holocaust, in Germany and in Austria there were processes to take responsibility and acknowledge our history, but within Austria people forgot what happened.”

Yet nowadays, Austrians “understand their history and the importance of the connection with the Austrian Jewish community.”

“We in Austria granted citizenship to those who suffered and their descendants,” Sobotka said in his speech and stated that “the fight against antisemitism is not the responsibility of the Jewish community but of the non-Jewish community. We experienced it, we learned from it.”

Regarding von Schnurbein, he said “Katharina helped many build a bridge and encouraged many to also speak out against antisemitism. Today there is antisemitism from the center as well, but also from the fringes. This is not acceptable to us and we have to fight it.” 

The Conference of European Rabbis (CER) hosted its 32nd general convention at the Westin Grand Hotel Munich, Germany. The convention was set to address the timely issues of “Rabbinical Leadership in times of Pandemic and War, Serving G-d and community in a new reality.”

Over 350 rabbis from 43 countries and leading communities throughout Europe and across the world attended the conference.



Tags Holocaust germany austria diaspora jews european jews antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
4

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.
5

Is a Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

NETANYAHU MAKES a statement at the Likud faction meeting this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by