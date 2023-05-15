According to the Jewish Community of Vienna’s Reporting Centre for Antisemitism, there were 719 reported antisemitic incidents in Austria during the 2022 calendar year. This represents a 25.5% decrease from the previous year’s all-time high of 965 incidents. However, the number of incidents remains higher than in 2019 and 2020, which saw 550 and 585 incidents respectively.

Despite the overall decrease in reported incidents, the number of particularly physically threatening incidents, such as physical assault, threats and deliberate damage to property, remained at the same high level as the previous year or even higher.

Of the 719 incidents, there were 14 physical assaults, 21 threats, 122 incidents of damage and desecration, 140 literature/mass mailings and 422 incidents of abusive behavior.

Limitations of the report

It is important to note that this report does not provide a complete overview of antisemitism in Austria. The report stated that as in previous years, it is assumed that there is a larger number of unrecorded incidents. The report only counts those antisemitic incidents that were reported and verified as clearly antisemitic under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition by experts at the Antisemitism Reporting Centre.

A pro-Israel demonstrator holds a placard during a protest following the violence between Israel and Palestinians, in Vienna, Austria, May 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

The report uses a recognized system of categorization that has been in use for many years and is now established in several countries, allowing for international comparison of results.

The downward trend in reported antisemitic incidents compared to 2021 continued throughout 2022. Apart from a spike in January and a dip in December, the number of incidents fluctuated within a relatively narrow range from 44 to 74 incidents per month. From July to December, there was a clear fall in the number of reported antisemitic incidents following the worst recorded figures in 2021. However, a closer look at the statistics reveals a worrying trend: the number of reported incidents of specifically physical assaults and threats remained at the same high level as the previous year or even exceeded it.

According to the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR), the core Jewish population of Austria is 10,300 people. The population of Austrians with Jewish parents is 14,000 people. Austria's core Jewish population's size ranks 24th in the world According to JPR, the number of Jews per 1,000 in the population of Austria is 1.16.