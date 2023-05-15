The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Reported antisemitic incidents decrease in Austria, but physically threatening incidents remain high

Of the 719 incidents, there were 14 physical assaults, 21 threats, 122 incidents of damage and desecration, 140 literature/mass mailings and 422 incidents of abusive behavior.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 15, 2023 17:36
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

According to the Jewish Community of Vienna’s Reporting Centre for Antisemitism, there were 719 reported antisemitic incidents in Austria during the 2022 calendar year. This represents a 25.5% decrease from the previous year’s all-time high of 965 incidents. However, the number of incidents remains higher than in 2019 and 2020, which saw 550 and 585 incidents respectively.

Despite the overall decrease in reported incidents, the number of particularly physically threatening incidents, such as physical assault, threats and deliberate damage to property, remained at the same high level as the previous year or even higher.

Of the 719 incidents, there were 14 physical assaults, 21 threats, 122 incidents of damage and desecration, 140 literature/mass mailings and 422 incidents of abusive behavior.

Limitations of the report

It is important to note that this report does not provide a complete overview of antisemitism in Austria. The report stated that as in previous years, it is assumed that there is a larger number of unrecorded incidents. The report only counts those antisemitic incidents that were reported and verified as clearly antisemitic under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition by experts at the Antisemitism Reporting Centre.

A pro-Israel demonstrator holds a placard during a protest following the violence between Israel and Palestinians, in Vienna, Austria, May 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER) A pro-Israel demonstrator holds a placard during a protest following the violence between Israel and Palestinians, in Vienna, Austria, May 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

The report uses a recognized system of categorization that has been in use for many years and is now established in several countries, allowing for international comparison of results.

The downward trend in reported antisemitic incidents compared to 2021 continued throughout 2022. Apart from a spike in January and a dip in December, the number of incidents fluctuated within a relatively narrow range from 44 to 74 incidents per month. From July to December, there was a clear fall in the number of reported antisemitic incidents following the worst recorded figures in 2021. However, a closer look at the statistics reveals a worrying trend: the number of reported incidents of specifically physical assaults and threats remained at the same high level as the previous year or even exceeded it.

According to the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR), the core Jewish population of Austria is 10,300 people. The population of Austrians with Jewish parents is 14,000 people. Austria's core Jewish population's size ranks 24th in the world According to JPR, the number of Jews per 1,000 in the population of Austria is 1.16. 

 



Tags austria hate crime antisemitism IHRA definition of antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by