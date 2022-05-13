Antisemitism in Austria reaches all-time high in 2021

A total of 965 antisemitic incidents were reported to the Reporting Office for Antisemitism of the Jewish Community of Vienna (IKG) in 2021.

That represents an increase of 65 percent compared to 2020 (585 incidents) and therefore the highest number of recorded antisemitic incidents since documentation began 20 years ago.

The report explained that it just represents the incidents that were brought to the Jewish community and that "it must be assumed that there is a larger number of unrecorded incidents," since "the report counts only those antisemitic incidents which were reported and which, following evaluation by the experts at the reporting office for antisemitism, were found to be clearly antisemitic under the IHRA definition."

The negative record number of incidents in May (167) was mainly due to the military escalation between Palestinian terrorist organizations in Gaza and Israel and to extremist far-right activity connected with the pandemic that had been increasing since the end of 2020. The second-highest number of reported antisemitic incidents last year was 113, recorded in November; these occurred mainly in the context of new measures to prevent coronavirus and the announcement of vaccine mandates at that time.

Most of the reported antisemitic incidents took place on social media networks (386); the number of incidents reported on the basis of personal perception was 292. 131 incidents were recorded in the online environment.

Oskar Deutsch, President of the Jewish Community of Vienna spoke at a press conference on Friday and said that “In 2021 the Reporting Office for Antisemitism of the Jewish Community of Vienna registered 965 cases. This is an all-time high. We can only reverse this trend together." He added that "I call upon each and everyone to show courage when they witness antisemitic incidents wherever they occur. Antisemitism is always anti-democratic. Therefore, we are all affected by these worrying numbers. This is why it is of utmost importance to stand up for your free, open and pluralistic society.

“We are working closely with our partners in the government, institutions, and civil society. Through various initiatives supporting and protecting Jewish life in Austria, we are thriving as a community, and we invite all Jews to witness this miracle. The challenge of the rise of antisemitic incidents is a global phenomenon and we are working closely with all strands of society to combat the rise in antisemitic incidents.”

Benjamin Nägele, General Secretary of the Jewish Community in Vienna and Head of the Reporting Office for Antisemitism of the Jewish Community of Vienna said on Friday that “the two main reasons for the rise in antisemitic incidents during 2021 were right-wing extremists participating in the demonstrations against the Corona measures as well as antisemitic demonstrations pretending to be criticizing the state of Israel. Additionally, there is an increasing number of community members who are willing to report such incidents providing us with a clearer understanding of the dimension regarding antisemitic cases in Austria.”