Canadian teen who burnt Israeli flags sentenced to year on probation

The teenager ripped the flags off of a private Jewish elementary school and filmed himself burning them.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 16, 2023 14:21
Israeli flag being burned. (photo credit: BEAWIHARTA BEAWIHARTA/ REUTERS)
Israeli flag being burned.
(photo credit: BEAWIHARTA BEAWIHARTA/ REUTERS)

The teenager responsible for tearing down and burning Israeli flags taken from a Greater Montreal Jewish elementary school in April, pleaded guilty to arson in front of the Quebec Court – Youth Division on Monday.

As thousands of Montrealers celebrated Israel’s 75th anniversary at Independence Day events and rallies across the city, the teenager removed the Israeli flags from the fences of Hebrew Foundation School, a private Jewish elementary school in the Dollard-des-Ormeaux suburb of Montreal, and subsequently burned them at a different location. The incident happened after students had been dismissed for the day.

The youth, seen with a Keffiyeh on his head, posted the video of the incident as a Reel on Instagram that evening.

Montreal police arrested this teenager, a 16-year-old boy, about two weeks ago. Canadian media quoted a post in which the teenager wrote on social media, distancing himself from alleged antisemitism, on the basis of anti-Zionism: "We have nothing against the Jews, the Jews are our brothers in religion, but we don't like the Zionists," he wrote.

Per the plea deal, the youth received a sentence of one-year probation with conditions that impose protections for both the school and the Jewish community.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set fire to an Israeli flag during a rally to mark the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), during the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey April 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA)Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set fire to an Israeli flag during a rally to mark the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), during the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey April 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA)

Canadian Jews believe sentence was too light

After the sentence was given on Monday, the Jewish community said it is concerned the sentence "did not sufficiently consider the hateful motivation behind his actions nor the magnitude of the incident’s impact on the community," according to a statement on behalf of the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and Federation CJA, Montreal's Jewish Federation.

The youth’s video documenting the theft and burning of the Israeli flags "was perceived by many as an attempt to intimidate the Jewish community,' these organizations said in the statement. Having sparked great concern among parents and their children, the Federation CJA’s Community Security Network (CSN) and local law enforcement increased security around Jewish institutions across Montreal in the days following the incident.

Eta Yudin, Quebec vice president of CIJA said in a statement on Monday that the "sentencing underscores why we have requested that specially trained prosecutors, equipped with thorough guidelines, be assigned to handle hate crime cases."

She further emphasized that "ripping down the Israeli flag from a place where children gather and subsequently burning it, sends an unmistakably threatening message to Montreal’s Jewish community."

She continued, saying that when "anti-Zionism is used as a guise to target and intimidate Jews in Canada, that is antisemitism."

Yudin stressed that while the Jewish community appreciates the sentence conditions, "the one-year probation does little to deter others from committing hateful acts and nothing to educate the individual about the harm of his actions."

Yair Szlak, president and CEO of Federation CJA, added that the sentence "should have sent a loud and clear message that acts of antisemitism are motivated by hate and the courts will respond accordingly. Attempts to intimidate Montreal’s Jewish community will never succeed. Our fight against antisemitism and hate will continue as we work to protect Jewish Montrealers from those who seek to do us harm," he concluded.



