The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

New Zealand city flies Israeli flag in honor of 75th anniversary of establishment

The event included activities such as face-painting and hip-hop dancing as well as balloons and food. Prayer for peace in the region was also offered.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 15, 2023 06:17
The current New Zealand flag flies on Parliament buildings in Wellington's Central Cusiness District on March 24, 2016. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
The current New Zealand flag flies on Parliament buildings in Wellington's Central Cusiness District on March 24, 2016.
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO)

A public rally was held in the city of Hastings, New Zealand on Sunday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel.

At the rally, in which over 300 people participated, the Israeli flag flew over the city council chambers.

The event included activities such as face-painting and hip-hop dancing as well as balloons and food. Prayer for peace in the region was also offered, as the event occurred shortly after over 1,000 rockets were fired into Israel last week.

The Flaxmere Christian Fellowship, which is based in Hastings, sponsored the rally.

Antisemitism in New Zealand

The rally in support of Israel comes nearly a year after it was reported that a Jewish organization in New Zealand reported a sharp rise in antisemitism online.

Antisemitism protest in New Zealand (credit: Perry Trotter, IINZ) Antisemitism protest in New Zealand (credit: Perry Trotter, IINZ)

Juliet Moses, a representative for the New Zealand Jewish Council, said last year that many of the comments online refer to the Holocaust – such as “Hitler was right,” and “Hitler should have finished the job.” 

Jews living in New Zealand stated in October of last year that the most common form of antisemitism they experience is related to Israel and to anti-Zionism, according to the local human rights group "Humanity Matters." 

Jews make up just 0.2% of New Zealanders, but two-thirds of New Zealand Jews said that they have experienced antisemitism on social media in the last three years. More than half the Jews living there said they encountered antisemitic misinformation or disinformation which was related to Israel and anti-Zionism.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Zionism new zealand antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

Did the Grim Reaper attend King Charles III coronation?

The Grim Reaper (illustrative).
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by