Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Comedian Roseanne Barr recently made highly peculiar comments about the Holocaust during her appearance on a podcast.

During the June 14 episode of This Past Weekend, a podcast hosted by fellow comedian Theo Von, Barr was invited as a guest to discuss her career and perspectives on various matters. At a certain point in their conversation, Barr delved into the topic of the 2020 election and the concept of "truth" in the United States. Surprisingly, she proceeded to make a startling claim about the Holocaust.

According to Barr, "nobody died in the Holocaust. That's the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened — Mandated." These remarks were both shocking and deeply troubling.

It is worth noting that Barr later revealed that she herself identifies as Jewish, which adds an even more perplexing dimension to her controversial statements.

Barr's comments spark uproar

The audacity and insensitivity of Barr's remarks have drawn significant backlash and condemnation from various quarters. The Holocaust stands as one of the darkest chapters in human history, claiming the lives of millions of innocent people, primarily Jews, along with numerous other marginalized groups. Denying or trivializing the immense suffering and loss endured during this horrific event is not only factually incorrect but also perpetuates dangerous ignorance and hatred.

In response to Barr's comments, numerous individuals and organizations have expressed their outrage and called for accountability.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) responded in a tweet: "Sarcasm or not, Roseanne Barr’s comments about Jews and the Holocaust are reprehensible and irresponsible. This isn’t funny. And shame on Theo Von for letting it go unchallenged and instead diving into conspiracy theories about Jews and Hollywood."

Von also responded: "This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks. A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore?"

Barr is an actress, comedian, writer and producer. She started her career in stand-up comedy before gaining recognition for her work on the television sitcom Roseanne in the 1980s and the 1990s. She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her work on the show.

In July 2009, Barr posed as Adolf Hitler in a feature for the satirical Jewish publication Heeb magazine called "That Oven Feelin.'" The Nazi theme was her suggestion, and featured her with a Hitler mustache and swastika arm-band, holding a tray of burnt gingerbread man cookies the article referred to as "burnt Jew cookies." The magazine's publisher said the photos were taken for satire and were not done for shock value. Barr said she was "making fun of Hitler, not his victims."