The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

In response to Barr's comments, numerous individuals and organizations have expressed their outrage and called for accountability. 

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 22:11
Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Comedian Roseanne Barr recently made highly peculiar comments about the Holocaust during her appearance on a podcast.

During the June 14 episode of This Past Weekend, a podcast hosted by fellow comedian Theo Von, Barr was invited as a guest to discuss her career and perspectives on various matters. At a certain point in their conversation, Barr delved into the topic of the 2020 election and the concept of "truth" in the United States. Surprisingly, she proceeded to make a startling claim about the Holocaust.

According to Barr, "nobody died in the Holocaust. That's the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened — Mandated." These remarks were both shocking and deeply troubling.

It is worth noting that Barr later revealed that she herself identifies as Jewish, which adds an even more perplexing dimension to her controversial statements.

Actress Roseanne Barr waves on her arrival to the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)Actress Roseanne Barr waves on her arrival to the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

Barr's comments spark uproar

The audacity and insensitivity of Barr's remarks have drawn significant backlash and condemnation from various quarters. The Holocaust stands as one of the darkest chapters in human history, claiming the lives of millions of innocent people, primarily Jews, along with numerous other marginalized groups. Denying or trivializing the immense suffering and loss endured during this horrific event is not only factually incorrect but also perpetuates dangerous ignorance and hatred.

In response to Barr's comments, numerous individuals and organizations have expressed their outrage and called for accountability. 

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) responded in a tweet: "Sarcasm or not, Roseanne Barr’s comments about Jews and the Holocaust are reprehensible and irresponsible. This isn’t funny. And shame on Theo Von for letting it go unchallenged and instead diving into conspiracy theories about Jews and Hollywood."

Von also responded: "This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks. A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore?"

Barr is an actress, comedian, writer and producer. She started her career in stand-up comedy before gaining recognition for her work on the television sitcom Roseanne in the 1980s and the 1990s. She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her work on the show.

In July 2009, Barr posed as Adolf Hitler in a feature for the satirical Jewish publication Heeb magazine called "That Oven Feelin.'" The Nazi theme was her suggestion, and featured her with a Hitler mustache and swastika arm-band, holding a tray of burnt gingerbread man cookies the article referred to as "burnt Jew cookies." The magazine's publisher said the photos were taken for satire and were not done for shock value. Barr said she was "making fun of Hitler, not his victims."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by