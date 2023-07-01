The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Holocaust memorial in Paris vandalized by rioters

The riots across the French city initially started as a reaction to the murder of a 17-year-old by French police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 1, 2023 02:54
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (photo credit: FLICKR)
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

The Holocaust memorial site in Paris,  known as The Memorial to the Martyrs of the Deportation, was vandalized by rioters on Friday amidst a large wave of anti-police protests in the French city, according to reports by The Jewish Chronicle and The Algemeiner.

"The Memorial to the Martyrs of the Deportation in Nanterre honors the 200,000 people who were sent from Vichy France to German concentration camps during WWII," tweeted the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

Video footage of the incident shows rioters shouting and writing anti-police slogans on the wall of the site.

Why the riots happened

The protesters that vandalized the site were angered by the death of 17-year-old Nahel by police, reports say. Reports say that he drove away from a traffic checkpoint in Nanterre when he was killed.

"The vandalization of this monument desecrates the memory of the victims of the Nazis. Amid the social unrest currently roiling France, Holocaust memorials must be respected and protected," said the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

"The vandalization of this monument desecrates the memory of the victims of the Nazis. Amid the social unrest currently roiling France, Holocaust memorials must be respected and protected."

Combat Antisemitism Movement

According to The Algemeiner, a protest last Thursday saw a man trying to set fire to a French flag that flew over the monument, but not before being pulled away by other protesters. The gathering that day saw an attendance of 6,000 people.

The same report also said that the officer who murdered Nahel has been charged with voluntary homicide.



