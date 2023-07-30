'End Jew Hatred' author slams Pearl Davis over Hitler song

Founder and author of “End Jew Hatred,” Brooke Goldstein, slammed Pearl Davis for her song “Why can’t we talk about the Jews?” on Piers Morgan this past Thursday.

The song was originally posted to Pearl’s Twitter account, but the tweet has since been deleted. The song featured the influencer strumming a guitar as she sang lyrics such as, “Now I’m not saying Hitler was a good guy, but I kinda wanna know why.”

Davis is known as an “anti-feminist” influencer and has been dubbed “the female Andrew Tate.”

“Now there’s all these conspiracy theories, and the more they talk I think, ‘maybe they’re right.”

While Davis was on the show she defended the song saying that it was tongue-in-cheek and not serious. She continued saying that it was really about cancel culture and that the inspiration was really Kanye.

When Morgan pressed her on which conspiracy theories she was talking about in the song, she responded by saying "I don't know because I can't hear them."

Continuing to press her Morgan asked her about which conspiracy theories regarding Hitler and the Holocaust she wanted to discuss. She said that she didn't want to discuss the Holocaust because her focus was on feminism.

Goldstein responded to Davis by saying that hate is taught and that the fact that Davis is on Morgan's show right now is evidence that she is not being canceled for her speech. Goldstein also said that she didn't know if Davis was "plain stupid" or if she is intelligent and just creating sensationalism to make herself a lot of money.

Davis interrupted Goldstein repeatedly saying that women not being allowed to vote was "based", meaning based in reality or the opposite of biased.

Morgan added that he supports free speech but also that that has limits for example "You can't go around telling Jewish people the Holocaust didn't happen, like Nick Fuentes."

In April, Davis went on the Triggernometry podcast and YouTube show hosted by Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin where the two grilled Davis about her hosting Nick Fuentes, an openly racist holocaust denier.

On the show, Davis defended not pushing back on Fuentes’s telling a woman of Italian descent that she shouldn’t date black people. While the hosts described the statement as “racist,” Davis suggested the statement may have been due to cultural differences rather than racial ones.

The hosts of Triggernometry additionally grilled Davis for not objecting to Fuentes’s suggestion that the Holocaust was exaggerated for the purpose of controlling people.