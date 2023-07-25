Witnessing an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents globally, key Jewish advocacy organizations from seven nations have united to form the J7 Global Task Force Against Antisemitism.

According to a statement published on Tuesday, this initiative will unite leaders from the world's most significant Jewish communities to devise coordinated strategies, discuss mutual challenges, and share best practices.

The representative organizations from the participating nations are:

- United States: ADL (Anti-Defamation League) and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

- United Kingdom: Board of Deputies of British Jews.

American Jewish Committee (AJC) honoring international antisemitism envoys (credit: AJC)

- France: Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF).

- Germany: Central Council of Jews in Germany.

- Canada: Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA).

- Argentina: Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas (DAIA).

- Australia: Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ).

Jewish communities are increasingly concerned about antisemitism

The creation of the J7 Global Task Force emerges as data from around the world indicates a surge in antisemitic episodes and growing concerns within Jewish communities facing this uptick.

Most of the members are umbrella organizations of specific countries; not affiliated with any stream or group in Judaism. In the US, the situation is different, because of organizations such as the ADL that have so much depth of understanding and combating antisemitism.

In addition, Conference of Presidents is a body that represents Jewish organizations but not Jewish communities. The British parallel would be the Jewish Leadership Council, whereas the Board of Deputies is more similar to the Jewish Federations of North America who aren't members of this task force.

According to the statement, beyond mere consultations, the J7 aims to be proactive. It will form working groups, leveraging subject matter experts from each community, to shape action plans and strategies.

Notable figures from these communities have voiced their support: Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO said that “antisemitism is rising around the world, especially in countries where there are large Jewish populations, therefore, threats to our communities are not contained by continents and borders. We needed to meet these challenges through coordinated action."

"This new coalition of major organizations representing seven large Jewish Diaspora communities in liberal democracies will provide a formal framework for coordination, consultation and formulating global responses to antisemitic threats against the Jewish people,” Greenblatt said.

Jorge Knoblovits, President of DAIA, emphasized, “To be part of J7 represents a great responsibility... J7 will ensure that the perspective of Latin American Jews will have a global reach.” Peter Wertheim, Co-CEO of ECAJ noted, “Antisemitism is a disease of the human spirit... We are pleased to join our colleagues to coordinate our efforts and maximize our impact.”

Shimon Fogel, President and CEO of CIJA, stated, “What starts with the Jews, never ends with the Jews. The strength of the J7 coalition is an important catalyst for universal action.”

Robert J. Ejnes, Executive Director of CRIF, shared, “Together with the J7 task force, we will monitor the expressions of hate and fight for a better tomorrow.”

Dr. Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, expressed, “The internet blurs national borders. Similarly, antisemitic developments don’t stop at borders. Together we will unite our efforts in combating antisemitism.”

Marie van der Zyl OBE, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said, “By working together, we strengthen our ability to tackle antisemitism wherever it emerges.”

William C. Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents, conveyed, “Antisemitism no longer looks or spreads as it did. It's imperative for Jewish communities to develop strategies against the spread of antisemitism. What impacts one community, impacts us all.”

The J7 leaders will continue their collaborative efforts with both virtual and in-person meetings, including a significant upcoming gathering at ADL’s 2024 "Never is Now" Summit from March 4-7, 2024.