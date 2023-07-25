The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

J7 Global Task Force born in order to address surge in antisemitism internationally

This initiative will unite leaders from the world's most significant Jewish communities to devise coordinated strategies, discuss mutual challenges, and share best practices.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 25, 2023 07:00
People wearing antisemitism and nazi symbols argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center where the Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is held, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)
People wearing antisemitism and nazi symbols argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center where the Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is held, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

Witnessing an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents globally, key Jewish advocacy organizations from seven nations have united to form the J7 Global Task Force Against Antisemitism.

According to a statement published on Tuesday, this initiative will unite leaders from the world's most significant Jewish communities to devise coordinated strategies, discuss mutual challenges, and share best practices.

The representative organizations from the participating nations are:

- United States: ADL (Anti-Defamation League) and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

- United Kingdom: Board of Deputies of British Jews.

American Jewish Committee (AJC) honoring international antisemitism envoys (credit: AJC) American Jewish Committee (AJC) honoring international antisemitism envoys (credit: AJC)

- France: Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF).

- Germany: Central Council of Jews in Germany.

- Canada: Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA).

- Argentina: Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas (DAIA).

- Australia: Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ).

Jewish communities are increasingly concerned about antisemitism

The creation of the J7 Global Task Force emerges as data from around the world indicates a surge in antisemitic episodes and growing concerns within Jewish communities facing this uptick.

Most of the members are umbrella organizations of specific countries; not affiliated with any stream or group in Judaism. In the US, the situation is different, because of organizations such as the ADL that have so much depth of understanding and combating antisemitism.

In addition, Conference of Presidents is a body that represents Jewish organizations but not Jewish communities. The British parallel would be the Jewish Leadership Council, whereas the Board of Deputies is more similar to the Jewish Federations of North America who aren't members of this task force.

According to the statement, beyond mere consultations, the J7 aims to be proactive. It will form working groups, leveraging subject matter experts from each community, to shape action plans and strategies.

Notable figures from these communities have voiced their support: Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO said that “antisemitism is rising around the world, especially in countries where there are large Jewish populations, therefore, threats to our communities are not contained by continents and borders. We needed to meet these challenges through coordinated action." 

"This new coalition of major organizations representing seven large Jewish Diaspora communities in liberal democracies will provide a formal framework for coordination, consultation and formulating global responses to antisemitic threats against the Jewish people,” Greenblatt said.

Jorge Knoblovits, President of DAIA, emphasized, “To be part of J7 represents a great responsibility... J7 will ensure that the perspective of Latin American Jews will have a global reach.” Peter Wertheim, Co-CEO of ECAJ noted, “Antisemitism is a disease of the human spirit... We are pleased to join our colleagues to coordinate our efforts and maximize our impact.”

Shimon Fogel, President and CEO of CIJA, stated, “What starts with the Jews, never ends with the Jews. The strength of the J7 coalition is an important catalyst for universal action.”

Robert J. Ejnes, Executive Director of CRIF, shared, “Together with the J7 task force, we will monitor the expressions of hate and fight for a better tomorrow.”

Dr. Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, expressed, “The internet blurs national borders. Similarly, antisemitic developments don’t stop at borders. Together we will unite our efforts in combating antisemitism.”

Marie van der Zyl OBE, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said, “By working together, we strengthen our ability to tackle antisemitism wherever it emerges.”

William C. Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents, conveyed, “Antisemitism no longer looks or spreads as it did. It's imperative for Jewish communities to develop strategies against the spread of antisemitism. What impacts one community, impacts us all.”

The J7 leaders will continue their collaborative efforts with both virtual and in-person meetings, including a significant upcoming gathering at ADL’s 2024 "Never is Now" Summit from March 4-7, 2024.



Related Tags
adl
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
4

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
5

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by