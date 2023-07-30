The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Arnold Schwarzenegger to receive award for fight against antisemitism

“Nobody who has chosen the easy path of hate has gotten to the end of that road and said ‘oh, what a life.’ No. They die as miserably as they lived,” said Schwarzenegger.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 30, 2023 15:40
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visits former Nazi German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, near Oswiecim, Poland, September 28, 2022. (photo credit: JAKUB PORZYCKI/AGENCJA GAZETA VIA REUTERS)
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visits former Nazi German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, near Oswiecim, Poland, September 28, 2022.
(photo credit: JAKUB PORZYCKI/AGENCJA GAZETA VIA REUTERS)

Arnold Schwarzenegger will receive the Holocaust Museum LA’s “Award of Courage” for his work in opposing antisemitism, the Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday.

Schwarzenegger has a strong record of speaking up against antisemitism and other forms of bigotry, a habit informed largely by his Austrian roots.

Schwarzenegger was born in Austria to a father who joined the Nazi party during World War II and was injured fighting in Leningrad.

“I’ve talked a lot about my father, and the broken men that I was surrounded by when I grew up in Austria after World War II,” Schwarzenegger said in a March video the former California governor posted in response to rising rates of antisemitism. 

Hate ruins lives

“Nobody who has chosen the easy path of hate has gotten to the end of that road and said ‘oh, what a life.’ No. They die as miserably as they lived.” 

Auschwitz concentration camp in Oświęcim (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Auschwitz concentration camp in Oświęcim (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In the video, he recounted a trip he took to the Auschwitz concentration camp

“When I walked through that camp in Auschwitz and I put myself in the shoes of those people herded into those gas chambers, it was horrifying. One of the darkest moments of my life. But in that darkness, a woman who survived the horrors of Auschwitz helped me find the light,” Schwarzenegger said. 

“I spent some time with her. It was a wonderful conversation with her. She told me that the Nazis could conquer cities and countries. They could take her freedom, her friends, her family, and even her life. But they could never conquer her mind. What strength that woman had.” 

Schwarzenegger will receive the award from the LA Holocaust Museum at its 15th annual gala on Nov. 6 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to KTLA, an LA-based television station.

“[Schwarzenegger’s] personal commitment to fighting antisemitism and extremism and his leadership were instrumental in convening the many experts to address this issue,” the museum said in an announcement explaining the decision to honor the former governor.

The Holocaust Museum LA will additionally honor artist and director Gregory Annenberg Weingarten. Weingarten is the vice president of the Annenberg Foundation.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by