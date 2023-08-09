Jews in space? Far-right conspiracy theorist says Jews are aliens

“Jews are alien to this planet,” claims far-right author and conspiracy theorist Cynthia Hodges in her latest video, according to the Canary Mission watchdog.

Hodges also claimed that Earth is being “terraformed” by “alien entities” to make it habitable for them and that Jews are selling “toxic vaccines.”

“Just look who’s running these pharmaceutical companies. The certain tribe that wears tiny hats, ok?”

The conspiracy theorist added that “these entities” are “changing the body” to make them “easier to inhabit,” saying “you can think of it as possession.”

“I do think that you can think of them as demons, because they really are that evil,” said Hodges, additionally claiming that she had video of a rabbi saying that Jews are aliens.

Hodges' history of alien conspiracy theories

Hodges’ books include “Alien Invasion: Reptilians, Cetaceans, and Frequency Wars on Planet Earth,” “A Zetacean’s Guide to Life in This Universe,” and “5 Easy Ways to Promote Your Book Online.” The author has also translated a German book on horse training.