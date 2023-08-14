The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Holocaust ‘book box’ at German deportation memorial destroyed in apparent antisemitic arson

Witnesses told German news media they saw a man placing a box inside the former telephone booth that served as the “street library,” and setting it on fire.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 05:59
Police officers carry boxes into a police building in Mainz, Germany, May 3, 2023, after German police arrested dozens of people across the country on Wednesday in an investigation of the Italian 'Ndrangheta organised crime group, German public prosecutors and state police said. (photo credit: REUTERS/Timm Reichert)
Police officers carry boxes into a police building in Mainz, Germany, May 3, 2023, after German police arrested dozens of people across the country on Wednesday in an investigation of the Italian 'Ndrangheta organised crime group, German public prosecutors and state police said.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Timm Reichert)

German police are investigating a fire that destroyed a public book box dedicated to Holocaust history near a memorial at the site from which tens of thousands of Jews were deported to concentration camps and death camps in 1941 and 1942.

According to police, the fire at the “Bucherboxx” near the Track 17 memorial at the Berlin Grunewald train station was discovered in the early morning hours of Saturday. Witnesses told German news media they saw a man placing a box inside the former telephone booth that served as the “street library,” and setting it on fire.

An antisemitic note was found on the site, Helmuth Pohren-Hartmann of the Stumbling Block memorial initiative in Berlin-Friedenau told the German news agency dpa. Police have not revealed the content of the alleged note.

The book box, from which any passerby could borrow reading material related to the Holocaust, had been dedicated in 2012. Sustainability activist Konrad Kutt came up with the idea of using decommissioned telephone booths as mini-libraries some 13 years ago, according to the Bucherboxx website. The project has won several awards.

Near complete destruction of the books

The books in the Track 17 library were almost all destroyed, according to news reports. Plans are under way to replace them.

A little free library. (credit: FLICKR) A little free library. (credit: FLICKR)

The Track 17 memorial was dedicated in 1998. Designed by architects Nikolaus Hirsch, Wolfgang Lorch, and Andrea Wandel, it is composed of 186 cast steel plaques arranged in chronological order and set in the ballast next to the platform edge. Each plaque states the date of a transport, the number of deportees, the point of departure in Berlin, and the destination.



