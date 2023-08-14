The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Minister Chikli denounces antisemitic course material at Princeton

In a letter to the president and the dean of faculty at Princeton, Minister Amichai Chikli condemns the university’s promotion of a “blood libel.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 02:05
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli is seen addressing the American Jewish Committee (AJC) conference in Tel Aviv, on June 14, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli is seen addressing the American Jewish Committee (AJC) conference in Tel Aviv, on June 14, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Last Wednesday, in the wake of a report that Princeton University will include a book in its syllabus that claims that the IDF had been harvesting Palestinian organs, Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli wrote a letter to the university’s senior leadership.

The letter was written to Princeton University President Christopher L. Eisgruber and Dean of Faculty, Professor Gene A. Jarrett. 

“I am writing to you as Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, which entails the responsibility of fighting incitement and bigotry against the Jewish People and the State of Israel,” Chickli prefaced the letter.

He went on to express his disappointment over the inclusion of the book, entitled The Healing Humanities: The Right to Maim by Jsbir Puar. Among other things, the book asserts that Israel is “supplementing its right to kill with the right to maim.”

The book was approved by the university's Near Eastern Studies Department faculty for the upcoming course, Decolonizing Trauma Studies from the Global South.

“It was shocking to see that this book includes explicit insinuations that Israel uses a deliberate strategy of maiming Palestinians,” Chikli continued in the letter. “This delusional and false accusation is nothing but a modern-day antisemitic blood libel.”

People walk around the Princeton University campus in New Jersey, November 16, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)People walk around the Princeton University campus in New Jersey, November 16, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

The diaspora affairs minister continued, noting that the claims of the book were antisemitic propaganda that do nothing to advance academic debate, free speech, or legitimate education.

“Rather,” he writes, “it contributes to a hostile and divisive atmosphere against Jews and Israelis who study at your university, as well as against the Jewish community.”

The book harms the university, not just Jews

Additionally, claimed Chikli, the mere inclusion of the book opposes the university’s goals of pursuing truth and engaging in academic research. Further, he states, it denigrates the university’s standing as an institution of academic prestige.

Chickli further goes on to assert that he has faith that the book would be removed from the course as well as any other Princeton University courses.

“Antisemitism has no place at Princeton or in any other institution,” Chickli concludes. “I look forward to your response.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
4

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
5

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by