Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

Russian President Putin attacked Ukrainian President Zelensky's Jewish roots on Friday, saying that some Jews considered him a disgrace to their faith.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 16, 2023 17:58

Updated: JUNE 16, 2023 19:03
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January. (photo credit: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
(photo credit: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin cast a public slur on Ukrainian President Zelensky's Jewish roots on Friday, saying without evidence that some Jews considered him a disgrace to their faith.

"I have many Jewish friends. They say Zelensky is not a Jew, he is a disgrace to the Jewish people," Putin said at an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

There was no immediate comment by Ukraine's presidency.

The Ukrainian president was born to Jewish parents in Kryvyi Rih and has become one of the most influential Jewish people in the world since Russia's invasion of his country catapulted him into the international spotlight. 

Zelensky's Jewish heritage

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a military patch from a Ukrainian service member during his visit at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine April 18, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a military patch from a Ukrainian service member during his visit at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine April 18, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

In 2020, Zelensky told the Times of Israel that he had an "ordinary Soviet Jewish upbringing." He explained that his family was not very religious because religion did not officially exist in the Soviet state. “I never speak about religion and I never speak about God because I have my own personal opinion about it,” he shared. “Of course, I believe in God. But I speak with him only in those moments which are personal for me.”

Zelensky, who lost family in the Holocaust, has repeatedly dismissed as false Russian accusations that he has supported neo-Nazis in Ukraine. His great-grandfather and three of his grandfather’s brothers were killed after the Nazis invaded Ukrainian territory. They had joined the Red Army to fight the Nazis and his grandfather was the only one of them to survive. 

“Three of them, their parents and their families became victims of the Holocaust. All of them were shot by German occupiers who invaded Ukraine,” he said. “The fourth brother survived. Two years after the war, he had a son, and in 31 years, he had a grandson. In 40 more years, that grandson became president, and he is standing before you today, Mr. Prime Minister.”

He put flowers on his grandfather's grave days before taking office in 2019. He has said that his grandmother only survived because she left Kryvyi Rih for Kazakhstan. Almost all of the Jews who remained in Kryvi Rih were murdered in the Holocaust. 

Days after a Russian strike near Babi Yar, the site of a brutal massacre where over 30,000 Jews were murdered by the Nazis in World War II, Zelensky implored the Jewish community not to stay silent.

"I call now on all the Jews of the world - do you not see what is happening here? This is why it's important for millions of Jews around the world not to stay silent in the face of such sights. Because Nazism was born in silence," he wrote in Hebrew on the Telegram messenger application. “What is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babi Yar?”

Pushing back against Putin

"I'm proud of President Volodymyr Zelensky who didn't abandon his people at the beginning of the war even though it was life threatening to him, showed abnormal courage and continues to defend the Ukrainian people," said Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Moshe Asman. "I and the whole Jewish community in Ukraine, like the whole free world, stand behind President Zelensky."

"I think this is a clear KGB-style provocation and poor propaganda," said Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk. "We need to consider that he is trying to sabotage the ties between Israel and Ukraine before the visit of President Zelensky's wife in Israel, and he purposely did so before Shabbat. We expect the Israeli government to strongly condemn President Putin's words, otherwise it could lead to a postponement of cancellation of President Zelensky's wife in Israel."

He added that "Zelensky takes Putin's words personally. Putin's comments are antisemitic and against the Jewish people. I think the Israeli people need to be proud of the the Ukrainian president who is Jewish and is bravely defending his country. When [Putin] attacks Zelensky, he attacks the Jewish people. We are on the same side of the barricade."



Tags ukraine Vladimir Putin antisemitism Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
