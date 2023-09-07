Ye, previously named Kanye West has announced that he will be releasing a track entitled “Israel”, which will detail his journey “meeting the devil” after his public declarations of antisemitism last year.

The rap will be on the 5th track of Al Be Back’s upcoming album Dying Near a Charger. It is unclear when the track will be released, although rumours state it could be as soon as tomorrow.

New Kanye west single “Israel” reportedly dropping this Friday pic.twitter.com/BtPDThbxb9 — GlobalMotive (@GlobalMotive) September 6, 2023

The song “Israel”, pronounced “Is-real” will tell of meeting with the devil, attempting to free former-mobster Larry Hoover from prison and his experience post-“death-con 3” comments.

Ye raps: “Tell me right now is it real/ Y’all be talking about the devil I seen a close-up/ Every night I could’ve told everything they told us/ They was talking about the style I said ‘n___’ Moses/ Ain’t nobody pardon Hoover but we got the closest.”

KANYE WEST has more followers on social media platforms than there are Jews in the entire world. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

Kanye West’s history of antisemitism

West was declared ‘Antisemite of the year’ by antisemitism watchdog StopAntisemitism in 2022.

West made a number of antisemitic comments, starting by claiming that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people” in October 2022. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda."

West’s statements continued in December when he told Alex Jones that he liked Hitler and denied the Holocaust.