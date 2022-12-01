The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Kanye West praises Hitler, says every human has value, 'especially Hitler'

Kanye West said that every human, especially Hitler, has something of value that they bring to the table.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2022 20:28

Updated: DECEMBER 1, 2022 20:55
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Kanye West said that there were good things about Adolf Hitler while being hosted on Alex Jones' far-right show Infowars on Thursday.

In response to Jones telling West that he does not deserve to be called a Nazi, West replied that he loves everyone including Hitler.

"Well, I see good things about him," he said. "I love everyone. The Jewish people are not going to tell me 'you can love us and or you can love what we're doing to your contracts, but this guy (Hitler) that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician - you cannot say out loud that he ever did anything good.' I'm done with that. I'm done with the classifications.

"Every human being has something of value that they bring to the table, especially Hitler."

Kanye West

West then compared himself to Jews in the Holocaust, saying that "there are Jewish people basically hiding me under their floorboards right now. It's like a reverse version of the Holocaust."

Grammy award-nominated hip-hop artist Kanye West performs at the American Express Jam Sessions at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California February 9, 2005. West leads the list for this Sunday's 47th Grammy Awards with 10 nominations. (credit: REUTERS/JIM RUYMEN/FILE PHOTO)Grammy award-nominated hip-hop artist Kanye West performs at the American Express Jam Sessions at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California February 9, 2005. West leads the list for this Sunday's 47th Grammy Awards with 10 nominations. (credit: REUTERS/JIM RUYMEN/FILE PHOTO)

West and Jones were joined by white supremacist Nick Fuentes who is well known for his Holocaust denial. Donald Trump sparked much controversy earlier this week when he hosted West and Fuentes for dinner at his estate in Mar-a-Lago.

West mocks Netanyahu and Jews

Later in the show, West pulled out a net on a stick and called it Netan as a nickname for incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pretending that the net was Netanyahu, West put on a high voice and had the stick say antisemitic stereotypes.

"I'm the head of the Mossad," he pretended that the Netanyahu stick was saying. "I'm going to kill you and take your children away from you. We control the history books and we control the banks, and we always kill people." 

West attended the show in a full face mask that didn't have holes for the eyes or mouth.



Tags Adolf Hitler kanye west far-right antisemitism
