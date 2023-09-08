The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Paris revokes Mahmoud Abbas' honorary medal, cites Holocaust denial

Antisemitic comments made by the Palestinian Authority means he can longer claim to hold Paris' highest distinction, Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 10:36
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas before a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France July 20, 2022 (photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas before a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France July 20, 2022
(photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Thursday revoked the prestigious Medal of the City of Paris awarded to Mahmoud Abbas in 2015, according to an open letter she wrote to the Palestinian Authority president on Thursday evening.

In the letter, obtained by Israeli and French media, Hidalgo wrote that she is revoking Abbas' medal, known in French as La médaille Grand Vermeil de Paris, due to his recent comments in which he expressed a "clear desire to deny the genocide to which the Jewish populations of Europe were victims at the hands of the Nazi regime."

Abbas claimed that Ashkenazi Jews stem from Europe, not the Middle East, and were murdered during the Holocaust due to hatred against them for their historic role as money lenders.

Paris mayor: Abbas' antisemitic comments contrary to our values

According to Hidalgo, Abbas' comments "are contrary to our universal values ​​and the historical truth of the Holocaust, so you can no longer claim...the highest distinction of Paris."

"I condemn your comments in the strongest possible terms; no cause can justify revisionism and negationism. As you know, the Holocaust is part of the history of Paris," she wrote to Abbas.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas speaks during a meeting with journalists in the West Bank cityof Ramallah on July 03, 2019. (credit: FLASH90) Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas speaks during a meeting with journalists in the West Bank cityof Ramallah on July 03, 2019. (credit: FLASH90)

"In our city, during World War II, tens of thousands of children, women and men of the Jewish faith were rounded up, deported and then exterminated in death camps."

Hidalgo did stress however that Paris remains a "partner" of Bethlehem, Jericho, and Jenin, and that cooperation between the French capital and Palestinian cities which "contributes to the peace process in the Middle East" will continue.

Abbas received the medal, which also made him an honorary citizen of the city, almost exactly eight years ago on September 21, 2015, in "recognition of his actions towards finding peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis," Paris said at the time.



