57% of Jewish students have encountered or witnessed antisemitic incidents according to a new survey by Jewish on Campus (JOC). Ipsos, supported by the World Jewish Congress, reveals that this study emerges as one of the most pivotal, delving deep into the antisemitic experiences among students nationwide.

The survey engaged 3,042 college students, with approximately a third identifying as Jewish. These findings underscore the alarming prevalence of antisemitism within educational institutions and the broader public.

Notably, 29% of the Jewish respondents experienced antisemitism on their college campuses, with 44% witnessing such incidents in public spaces.

Key insights from the survey include

- 72% of respondents encountered microaggressions.- Half reported exposure to hate speech.- 48% noticed or fell victim to vandalism.- 43% came across conspiracy theories.- An unsettling 21% were subjected to wishes for death or genocide against Jews.

The distinction in perceptions of antisemitism between Jewish students and the broader student population is glaring. While 84% of Jewish students perceive antisemitism as a severe threat in the US, merely 64% of the general public students resonate with this view. Furthermore, 15% of college students expressed skepticism about the Holocaust's historical authenticity or death toll.

People wearing antisemitic and nazi symbols argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center where the Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is held, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

Julia Jassey, CEO of Jewish on Campus, stressed, "Our analysis of the antisemitism Jewish students face, measured on an unprecedented scale, underscores the urgency of our mission to elevate the voices and experiences of Jewish students.

As the new school year begins, these findings furnish essential evidence of the breadth and depth of antisemitism students encounter. We implore university administrators, campus leaders, and non-Jewish students to recognize this moment and treat antisemitism with the gravity it demands."

Amb. Ronald Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, echoed these sentiments, stating, "This study offers undeniable evidence that our education system, school administrators, and government officials are falling short in shielding Jewish students from hate.

The fact that over half of Jewish students in America have seen an antisemitic incident, with a significant number experiencing hate speech, is profoundly concerning. Addressing this should have been a priority long ago."

Lauder further committed, "I am resolved to support Jewish students as they navigate these challenges and bigotry. Our collaboration with Jewish on Campus will ensure their voices reverberate strongly as they counter these relentless verbal and physical affronts."

Highlighting the journey of Jewish on Campus, established in 2020, this nonprofit swiftly transitioned from an Instagram page to a nationwide force, dedicated to challenging antisemitism.