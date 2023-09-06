US congressman: Disney Neo-Nazis were 'paid actors'

Florida Representative Cory Mills took to X on September 4th to state his belief that recent antisemitic events were fake and had been carried out by "paid actors."

The congressman posted, "I wholeheartedly condemn any racist or anti-Semitic hatred, or harassment in our communities in Central Florida."

"I will continue to push policies that support and protect our Jewish friends, and our ally, Israel.

"While I believe the recent events were orchestrated with paid actors, and should be investigated by Congress for USG involvement, it still reminds us of the bigotry and hatred in America that we must root out."

I wholeheartedly condemn any racist or anti-Semitic hatred, or harassment in our communities in Central Florida.I will continue to push policies that support and protect our Jewish friends, and our ally, Israel. While I believe the recent events were orchestrated with paid… — Rep. Cory Mills (@RepMillsPress) September 4, 2023

While the congressman does not explicitly mention which "recent events" he believes were orchestrated, a recent Neo-Nazi rally took place at Disney World in Mills' district.

A protestor carries a white supremacist and antisemitic sign outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

As the Jerusalem Post reported on September 4, Neo-Nazis attacked a Jewish journalist with antisemitic slurs and chanted "Jews will not replace us!"

Condemnations of Mills' comments

Mills' comments were condemned by the Anti-Demation League who wrote "The two white supremacist demonstrations in the Orlando area were not staged or populated by paid actors. We are facing a significant rise in extremism and antisemitism, and it is frankly outrageous to claim otherwise."