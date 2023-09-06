The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US congressman: Disney Neo-Nazis were 'paid actors'

The ADL issued a statement condemning Congressman Mills' comments.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 20:15
US Representative Cory Mills (R-FL) speaks during a news conference where U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution to investigate funding for Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 17, 2022. (photo credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters)
US Representative Cory Mills (R-FL) speaks during a news conference where U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution to investigate funding for Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 17, 2022.
(photo credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters)

Florida Representative Cory Mills took to X on September 4th to state his belief that recent antisemitic events were fake and had been carried out by "paid actors."

The congressman posted, "I wholeheartedly condemn any racist or anti-Semitic hatred, or harassment in our communities in Central Florida."

"I will continue to push policies that support and protect our Jewish friends, and our ally, Israel. 

"While I believe the recent events were orchestrated with paid actors, and should be investigated by Congress for USG involvement, it still reminds us of the bigotry and hatred in America that we must root out."

While the congressman does not explicitly mention which "recent events" he believes were orchestrated, a recent Neo-Nazi rally took place at Disney World in Mills' district.

A protestor carries a white supremacist and antisemitic sign outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN) A protestor carries a white supremacist and antisemitic sign outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
 

As the Jerusalem Post reported on September 4, Neo-Nazis attacked a Jewish journalist with antisemitic slurs and chanted "Jews will not replace us!"

Condemnations of Mills' comments

Mills' comments were condemned by the Anti-Demation League who wrote "The two white supremacist demonstrations in the Orlando area were not staged or populated by paid actors. We are facing a significant rise in extremism and antisemitism, and it is frankly outrageous to claim otherwise."



