Poland's Education Minister, Przemysław Czarnek, has initiated efforts to extradite Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Canadian, who was recently honored in the Canadian Parliament for his service during World War II. The controversy arose when it was revealed that Hunka had served in the Nazi SS Galizien formation during the war.

Zwycięstwo dla Polski i dla Europy jest już blisko. Te 40 dni przed nami to ciężka, wspólna praca całej drużyny @pisorgpl.Wtedy #BezpiecznaPrzyszłośćPolaków stanie się faktem. pic.twitter.com/dXrV72nYuX — Przemysław Czarnek (@CzarnekP) September 2, 2023

Last Friday, Yaroslav Hunka was invited to the parliamentary gallery by Speaker Anthony Rota to witness Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the Canadian Parliament. During the introduction, Rota referred to Hunka as a "Ukrainian hero" and a "Canadian hero," which led to a standing ovation in the House of Commons.

However, the event triggered outrage both internationally and within Poland. Minister Czarnek, in a social media post on Tuesday, stated, "In view of the scandalous events in the Canadian Parliament, which involved honoring, in the presence of President Zelensky, a member of the criminal Nazi SS Galizien formation, I have taken steps towards the possible extradition of this man to Poland." Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

More information on the controversial guest

This controversy has not only strained diplomatic relations but has also reignited discussions about the complexities of wartime allegiances and the need to preserve the memory of Nazi crimes.

The controversy surrounding Hunka's recognition in the Canadian Parliament has garnered international attention. The Kremlin has strongly criticized the event, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing it as "outrageous" and highlighting the importance of preserving the memory of Nazi crimes.

Hunka, who is 98 years old, received two standing ovations from Canadian lawmakers during the visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Speaker Anthony Rota apologized for formally recognizing Hunka but did not resign despite calls for his resignation.

Hunka's service history reveals that he served in World War II as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a fact that has generated controversy. Some Ukrainian nationalists joined Nazi units during World War II, viewing the Germans as liberators from Soviet oppression.

The incident plays into the narrative promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has emphasized the role of "local nationalists and anti-Semites" in the Holocaust and framed Russia's actions in Ukraine as part of an effort to "demilitarize and denazify" the country.