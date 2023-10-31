819 antisemitic incidents plague French Jewry since Hamas massacre

France has witnessed a shocking surge in antisemitic incidents since the October 7 Hamas massacre in the South of Israel. A staggering 819 such acts have been reported, a number nearly double the total for the entire year 2022, according to the latest report confirmed by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Monday.

This surge in antisemitic acts has sent shockwaves through the French Jewish community, with many expressing a deep sense of fear and dread reminiscent of darker periods in history. The sudden increase has raised alarming questions about the state of tolerance and security for Jews in France.

One resident, Alice, spoke to French news outlet BFMTV, about her experiences since the attack on Israel, saying, "Today, in France, in 2023, I am French, Jewish, and I am not afraid to say it: I am afraid." She recounted how she instructed her children to "take off their stars," referring to Star of David symbol worn by Jews, and emphasized the need to be cautious at all times. "Take off your stars, be careful. We say that to ourselves all day, be careful, be careful, we don't know what else. We don't know how. But we tell each other," she added.

Are the Jews of France safe amid rising antisemitism?

As reported exclusively by The Jerusalem Post, several Jewish schools across Paris and its suburbs were evacuated Monday morning and afternoon because of a bomb threat.

According to senior sources in the organized Jewish community who spoke to the Post, "There was a bomb threat towards many Jewish schools. Some of these schools have been evacuated. In most schools, parents were asked to take their children home." The Eiffel Tower lights up in white and blue, the colors of the Israeli flag, following Hamas's biggest attack on Israel in years, in Paris, France, October 9, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

According to the source, the anonymous threat was that "bombs would blow up in 20 different Jewish schools in the Paris area."

On Tuesday, about 60% of parents of children in Parisian Jewish schools decided not to send them, because of the fragile situation, according to a source in the French Jewish educational system. Advertisement

France is home to the largest Jewish community in Europe, as well as the largest Muslim community in the continent. According to BFMTV, the Interior Ministry has called for increased security measures at places of worship and Jewish schools. However, for some, this heightened security does little to ease their concerns. Alice expressed reservations, saying, "It still says something about the imminence and reality of the danger."

Many photos on social media this week have displayed different graffiti that has been spray painted across France, against Jews. According to French media, a house in Seine-Saint-Denis had Stars of David "stenciled on the walls," according to reports from the town hall.

Around sixty Stars of David were spray painted early Tuesday morning in the 14th arrondissement of Paris, the Paris prosecutor's office told BFMTV.

Rabbi Moshe Sabag of the Great Synagogue in Paris spoke with the zion Tuesday and shared the same sentiments: “There is a surge in antisemitic acts here in France but thank god, to date, there weren’t any physical assaults - yet this makes the Jewish community very anxious.”

He added that in his opinion, there shouldn’t be antisemitic attacks “because of a war in a different country.” Adding that “there is a group here that hates Jews and we are worried about how they will act. We want to send our children on the metro donning a kippah but it's a problem nowadays. It's not like we’re hiding at home, but we are more careful.”

A troubling trend that Sabag pointed at is the fact that many Jews decided to hide their identities, but taking down their mezuzah at the entrance of their homes, and hanging them up inside their homes, though Jewish law suggests otherwise. A mezuzah is a parchment with Hebrew verses from the Torah affixed to doorposts in Jewish homes, typically in all doorways except bathrooms and small closets, and it's prepared by a trained scribe using special ink and a quill pen before being enclosed in a case.

“There are many families that suffered from bullies tearing down their mezuzah,” Sabag shared, adding that “there was even a home whose door was burned down because of the mezuzah hanging on the wall next to the entrance to their home.”

“Local authorities are afraid of the Muslim Brotherhood here in France and how they can potentially harm the Jewish community,” Sabag concluded.

In addition, 72% of the French public fear a similar terrorist attack to the Hamas massacre on October 7 could occur in France, a study has revealed.

The survey was commissioned by the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF) and was conducted by Ifop, a research institute for the Le Figaro newspaper.

The survey also demonstrated a broad sentiment of support for Israel, with figures indicating that 65% of respondents stand by Israel’s decision to counteract the terrorist group, underpinning the consensus on the presidential position favoring Israel.