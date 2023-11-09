Due to a surge in antisemitic incidents in Germany, the Berlin Jewish community has decided to conceal the full names of young individuals celebrating their bar and bat mitzvahs.

As reported in the community's official monthly publication, Jüdisches Berlin, the privacy measure limits the disclosure of names to only the first name and the initial of the last name for both 12-year-old girls and 13-year-old boys at their bar and bat mitzvahs, respectively.

This practice has also been extended to include the abbreviated first names of older members marking their birthdays.

The November edition of Jüdisches Berlin contained an editor's note addressing the community members, stating, "In light of the current anti-Israel and anti-Jewish incidents, including those in Berlin, we are currently publishing only the first names and last name initials of our children celebrating birthdays and Bar/Bat Mitzvahs.

"This decision aims to prevent any potential harm or endangerment to our community members."

The magazine listed five community members set to celebrate in November, presenting the names in the adjusted format: Rebecca S., 17.11; Constantin K., 18.11; Judea D., 24.11; Daniel B., 25.11; Lea H., 25.11. The November edition of Jüdisches Berlin (credit: SCREENSHOT/JÜDISCHES BERLIN)

Rising antisemitism across Germany amid Israel-Hamas war

Jüdisches Berlin, established in 1998, is under the purview of the Board of Directors of the Board of Representatives of the Berlin Jewish community, which ensures content adherence to German press laws. Advertisement

The Department for Research and Information on Antisemitism (RIAS) Berlin highlighted a concerning 240% increase in antisemitic events in Germany since October 7. The national commissioner on antisemitism has warned that such trends could evoke memories of Germany's most harrowing historical chapters.

This uptick in antisemitic sentiment follows a series of protests against Israel, triggered by the bombardment of Gaza after a mass attack by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel on October 7, resulting in 1,400 Israeli casualties and the capture of 240 hostages.