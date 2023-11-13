A new report by Jewish community organizations in Brazil has highlighted a 961% increase in antisemitic incidents during October compared to the same period last year. This dramatic tenfold rise, with 467 reported events as opposed to just 44 in the previous year, signals a worrying trend in a country known for its diverse cultural fabric.

The report forms part of a broader analysis released by Israel's Diaspora Affairs and the Combating Antisemitism Ministry on Monday, shedding light on antisemitic trends worldwide.

In the United States, a survey conducted by the Jewish Federations of North America, published on November 9, underscores the growing unease among the Jewish community. The findings indicate that a significant portion of American Jews—about a third—have faced violence or acts of hate. Moreover, almost three-fourths (72%) of the survey participants believe there has been an increase in antisemitism over recent weeks.

Continued antisemitic graffiti, threats worldwide

Greece has also seen its share of distressing events. The city of Volos went through a series of antisemitic acts, including offensive graffiti depicting the Star of David alongside swastikas, and slanderous messages equating Jews with Nazis on residential buildings occupied by Israelis.

Britain's interior minister has leveled significant criticism against the nation's largest police department. The minister alleges that the force shows undue leniency toward pro-Palestinian protesters compared to other groups.

Marking a rare and pointed critique of law enforcement, Home Secretary Suella Braverman accused London’s Metropolitan Police of overlooking illegal activities by what she termed “pro-Palestinian mobs.” Further intensifying her remarks, Braverman labeled those protesting for a ceasefire in Gaza as “hate marchers.”

The report also touched on developments in France, where the prosecution has been investigating possible Russian involvement in antisemitic incidents. This probe includes examining the painting of Stars of David on Jewish homes and the activities of a bot network suspected of being connected to Russia's Wagner Group, which has been spreading related imagery on social media.