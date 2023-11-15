Antisemitic incidents in France spike: 1,518 recorded, 571 arrested

A staggering 1,518 antisemitic incidents have been recorded in France since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, prompting the arrest of 571 individuals, including approximately 120 foreigners, with around 50 of them placed under administrative detention, according to a global antisemitism report by the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry.

The situation has been further compounded by the fact that 330 investigations into these antisemitic incidents are still ongoing.

How has antisemitism spiked in other parts of the world?

The ministry has issued a report revealing a dramatic 316% surge in antisemitic incidents in the United States since the war's inception, compared to the same period last year.

According to this data, a total of 832 antisemitic incidents have been documented since the outbreak of the war, comprising 632 cases of harassment, 170 incidents of vandalism, and 30 physical assaults.

Additionally, the ministry notes that during the 653 pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have taken place in the country since the war began, at least 200 incidents were recorded in which expressions of support for Hamas or violence against Jews or Israel were observed. Members of the Jewish Voice for Peace group and allies rally in support of a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, during a protest in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DIEU-NALIO CHERY)

The ministry's report also highlighted the Jewish community in Toronto, which has been experiencing a substantial increase in reported antisemitic incidents since the war's commencement. The Toronto police stated that there has been a 132% rise in the number of hate-related incidents in the city since the war's outset. These incidents against the Jewish community include threats, damage to mezuzahs, defacement of Star of David symbols in blood, and protests near Jewish institutions.

Data released by the ministry revealed a 512% increase in antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom, with 1,124 such incidents recorded since the war began. These incidents encompass 55 physical attacks and 112 threats, demonstrating a troubling trend.