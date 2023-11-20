Yair Szlak, the President and CEO of the Montreal Jewish Federation brought to light the alarming rise of antisemitism in Canada, marked by violent attacks, including the use of Molotov cocktails against Jewish institutions. "Three days after [the protests], Molotov cocktails were thrown towards a synagogue and one of our Jewish buildings," Szlak revealed in an interview with army radio on Monday, painting a grim picture of the situation.

Detailing the progression of these attacks, Szlak described an alarming escalation from verbal to physical violence. "Protests where they shout, 'death to the Jews', an Imam yelling 'death to the Jews', followed by shootings at two Jewish schools in the early morning hours, before the students were there," he recounted.

In the face of these threats, Szlak spoke of the Jewish community's resilience and unwavering support for Israel. "We are a very strong Jewish community. We won't let them frighten us. It's terrorism, psychological terrorism, but we will not be intimidated. We will continue to be a strong Jewish community," he affirmed.

Addressing concerns about the safety of Jews in Canadian cities, particularly Toronto, Szlak offered reassurance. "Toronto is not scary. They're trying to scare us, but we don't let them. The Jewish people should know that we are here, supporting the State of Israel, sending all our strength, and they won't scare us from being Jewish," he stated.

In the heart of Jewish Montreal: rue Saint-Viateur looking northeast from between avenue du Parc and rue Jeanne-Mance. The original location of the famour Saint-Viateur Bagel is at far left. (credit: Andre Carrotflower / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)

Sixty Canadian Jewish leaders are in Israel for a solidarity trip

Szlak spoke with army radio while leading a significant solidarity delegation from Canada to Israel. The delegation, comprising over 60 leaders from Canada’s Jewish Federation communities from coast to coast, includes both professionals and volunteer leaders, as well as five Canadian MPs.

The group arrived in Israel on Monday, aiming to understand how the October 7 massacre and the subsequent war have profoundly altered Israeli society. They intend to see firsthand how the emergency support from Canadian Jewish Federations is aiding the people of Israel and to evaluate future needs.

During their three-day program, the participants will delve into the ramifications of the Hamas terrorist attacks, including the trauma and resilience of the Israeli people. They will also explore the global consequences of the conflict, notably the rise in global antisemitism, which has not spared Canada.