Antisemitic incidents have been on the rise in schools in Malmo, Sweden, despite the city’s ongoing efforts to combat hatred against Jews. Offensive chants and graffiti have resurfaced, causing concern.

Malmo had been making progress in addressing antisemitism until the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7 reignited tensions. Sara Wettergren, a school counselor, explained in an interview with SVT, a Swedish news outlet, that the conflict “goes directly into our classrooms,” with reports of disturbing incidents, including references to Hitler and Holocaust denial.

Mira Kelber, chairperson of Jewish Youth in Malmo, highlighted the fear among students, saying to SVT, “Many young people are afraid. They don’t dare stand up and speak.”

The municipality has collaborated with the Jewish congregation, producing educational materials about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Year 9 students visit Auschwitz-Birkenau, and two antisemitism coordinators are in place.

Despite these measures, antisemitic graffiti recently appeared at Malmo Borgarskola, a school known for its anti-hate efforts. According to SVT, principal Martin Roth vowed to remove it.

Arabic version of Mein Kampf at Malmo City Library

In a related development, concerns have arisen about a copy of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf, available for borrowing at the Malmo city library. The Bulletin, a Norwegian news outlet, reported that an Arabic translation of the infamous book is openly displayed on a spinner in the Arabic section of the library. Malmo's city librarian, Åsa Sandström, has stated to the Bulletin that it is "most likely" that the presence of this book is an attempt by someone to gain attention, emphasizing that such a book is not currently produced or promoted in a similar manner.

Aron Verständig, president of the Council of Swedish Jewish Communities, related to this report, while sharing a screenshot of the article on X, with the photo of the infamous antisemitic book, and wrote, “I have lots of questions about this.”

A history of antisemitism

Malmo has witnessed a disturbing surge in antisemitism in recent years, largely attributed to the influence of immigrants, particularly from Muslim-majority countries. Sweden ranks third in Europe for antisemitic incidents, following Germany and Austria. A 2006 government study revealed that 15% of Swedes believed "The Jews have too much influence in the world today." Shockingly, 39% of adult Muslims in Sweden harbor systematic antisemitic views.

In 2010, allegations of antisemitism among Muslims in Malmo gained attention when the city's mayor, Ilmar Reepalu, downplayed the issue. Nevertheless, 30 Jewish families had emigrated from Malmo to Israel within a year due to harassment. The situation worsened with incidents like arson attacks on the Malmo Synagogue. Despite efforts to combat this alarming trend, antisemitism remains a pressing concern in Malmo, demanding continued attention and action.