Dani Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, sounded the alarm over the emergence of what he called “academic pseudoscience” aimed at delegitimizing the State of Israel within prestigious universities across the United States.

Dayan's warning came during a session of the Aliyah, Integration, and Diaspora Committee on Monday, where participants discussed the alarming surge in antisemitism against Jewish communities worldwide, particularly from the outbreak of recent conflicts. The chairman stressed that this troubling trend is gaining traction within select departments of social and humanities sciences in American academia.

"Today, an academic pseudoscience against the State of Israel is being constructed in prestigious universities in the United States," Dayan declared.

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, represented by Minister Amichai Chikli outlines its efforts to allocate funding to civil organizations and small initiatives, November 2023 (credit: DANNY SHEMTOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

The discussion also delved into the need for legislative and policy measures to address the rising tide of antisemitic content and incitement on social media platforms, as well as the importance of mobilizing Jewish communities worldwide to combat this disturbing phenomenon.

Diaspora Affairs Ministry to allocate funds

The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, represented by Minister Amichai Chikli, outlined its efforts to allocate funding to civil organizations and small initiatives, along with investments in the security of Jewish communities to mitigate threats and incidents.