One of the largest synagogues in Seattle was defaced on Monday night with hateful anti-Israel propaganda, the organization StandWithUs reported Wednesday, attaching a series of photos. The photos show spray paint graffiti with sentences such as "Shame on Israel," and "Stop killing."

"Jewish places of worship are being desecrated in the US and around the world with increasing frequency. This is NOT normal. This is a hate crime," the tweet said.

"On Monday, the Mercer Island Police Department investigated two reports in the three days prior, involving suspicious packages delivered to Jewish organizations in our city. The packages were determined not to be dangerous but remain suspicious, particularly in light of similar events in recent weeks throughout the region and nationally," the Department wrote on Facebook.

Five Jewish institutions have received suspicious envelopes since Nov 3

"We take incidents of targeted harassment very seriously and appreciate the assistance of our partners at the United States Postal Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation," the Department said. They added that "the FBI is handling the investigation from this point.'"

According to The Seattle Times, "at least five Jewish institutions in Seattle have received suspicious envelopes, with four containing white powder, since Nov. 3." CEO of Jewish Family Service, Rabbi Will Berkovitz, conveyed, "I would say there is fear. There’s anxiety. There’s confusion... It’s clear that it is not about Israel; it’s about hatred of Jews."