Truck with message saying 'Jews did 9/11' drives through Long Island

A truck with the massage "Jews did 9/11" written on the back of its trunk was seen driving through Long Island, New York on Tuesday.

Non-partisan organization StopAntisemitism tweeted in response that "the Jews of New York deserve better @GovKathyHochul - the hatred that has infested your state is alarming."

Hochul is facing off against Lee Zeldin, a Jewish politician who is a Republican gubernatorial candidate for the state of New York in a tight election race.

"Jews did 9/11" -atrocious antisemitic vitriol residents of Long Island (Dix Hills), NY had to witness on Tuesday as this construction truck was driving around town.The Jews of New York deserve better @GovKathyHochul - the hatred that has infested your state is alarming. pic.twitter.com/eUOsX2c2Lr — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 28, 2022

The truck was seen on Dix Hills, according to the organization.

What ADL says about this conspiracy theory

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) lists on its official website the most common antisemitic conspiracy theories on 9/11. Examples include that the Mossad or Jewish neoconservatives were behind the attack, or that the media (which these conspiracy theorists also believe are "Jewish-controlled) manipulated narratives about the attack.

Other conspiracies are that Israel had knowledge of the incoming attack and didn't report it, or that Zionists exploited the attacks to expand surveillance of Americans.