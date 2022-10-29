The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Truck with message saying 'Jews did 9/11' drives through Long Island

The truck carrying the antisemitic message had been seen in Dix Hills, New York.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 29, 2022 03:46

Updated: OCTOBER 29, 2022 03:48
Antisemitism in the United States: Antisemitic graffiti on The Rock landmark at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, blaming Jews for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, September, 2019 (photo credit: ADL)
Antisemitism in the United States: Antisemitic graffiti on The Rock landmark at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, blaming Jews for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, September, 2019
(photo credit: ADL)

A truck with the massage "Jews did 9/11" written on the back of its trunk was seen driving through Long Island, New York on Tuesday.

Non-partisan organization StopAntisemitism tweeted in response that "the Jews of New York deserve better @GovKathyHochul - the hatred that has infested your state is alarming."

"The Jews of New York deserve better @GovKathyHochul - the hatred that has infested your state is alarming."

StopAntisemitism

Hochul is facing off against Lee Zeldin, a Jewish politician who is a Republican gubernatorial candidate for the state of New York in a tight election race.

The truck was seen on Dix Hills, according to the organization.

What ADL says about this conspiracy theory

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) lists on its official website the most common antisemitic conspiracy theories on 9/11. Examples include that the Mossad or Jewish neoconservatives were behind the attack, or that the media (which these conspiracy theorists also believe are "Jewish-controlled) manipulated narratives about the attack.

Other conspiracies are that Israel had knowledge of the incoming attack and didn't report it, or that Zionists exploited the attacks to expand surveillance of Americans.



