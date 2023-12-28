Londoner on bike punched Jews, threw off their hats

A man on a bike threw the hats off of Jewish residents of Stamford Hill, punching some of the residents in the head, London Shomrim said on Wednesday.

The attacks took place outside a synagogue on Cazenove Road N16, according to Shomrim. The organization asked for anyone who recognizes the offender to contact Hackney Police and Shomrim.

#HateCrime #Antisemitism‍♂️ Racist Male on a bicycle attacked multiple Jewish residents of #StamfordHill throwing off their hats & punching some victims to the head. Reports of more victims, who are requested to come forward. Outside a Synagogue on Cazenove Road N16.… pic.twitter.com/nV6nVSRNjk — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 27, 2023

The attacks were caught on surveillance camera video, with the perpetrator seen tipping the hats off of Jewish men while speeding by on a bike. An Orthodox Jewish man is seen in Stamford Hill, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 8, 2020. (credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Series of antisemitic incidents in Stamford Hill area

The assaults are the latest in a series of antisemitic incidents in the area.

On Wednesday morning, antisemitic graffiti was scrawled on a bus stop outside a Jewish girl's school on Amhurst Park N16, with crossed-out Stars of David spraypainted on the stop.

#HateCrime #Antisemitism Jewish community of #StamfordHill woke up this morning to Antisemitic graffiti on a @TFL bus stop outside a Jewish girls school on Amhurst Park N16 (Bethune Road Stop T). @MPSHackney Ref 4636260/23. pic.twitter.com/hNMQELkmNE — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 27, 2023

Advertisement

In another incident in the area earlier this month, a driver shouted "Heil Hitler" at an 84-year-old Holocaust survivor.