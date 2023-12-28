Londoner on bike punched Jews, threw off their hats

Shomrim asked for anyone who recognizes the offender to contact Hackney Police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Rabbi Herschel Gluck, President of the Shomrim and Chairman of the Arab-Jewish Forum, shakes hands with a Stamford Hill resident in London, Britain, June 12, 2023 (photo credit: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS)
A man on a bike threw the hats off of Jewish residents of Stamford Hill, punching some of the residents in the head, London Shomrim said on Wednesday.

The attacks took place outside a synagogue on Cazenove Road N16, according to Shomrim. The organization asked for anyone who recognizes the offender to contact Hackney Police and Shomrim.

The attacks were caught on surveillance camera video, with the perpetrator seen tipping the hats off of Jewish men while speeding by on a bike.

Series of antisemitic incidents in Stamford Hill area

The assaults are the latest in a series of antisemitic incidents in the area.

On Wednesday morning, antisemitic graffiti was scrawled on a bus stop outside a Jewish girl's school on Amhurst Park N16, with crossed-out Stars of David spraypainted on the stop.

In another incident in the area earlier this month, a driver shouted "Heil Hitler" at an 84-year-old Holocaust survivor.



