UK Jewish woman left unconscious after brutal attack

London Metropolitan Police, alongside the Shomrim in Stanford Hill, have launched an urgent appeal after a 20-year-old Jewish woman was left unconscious in a brutal attack on December 7.

Video footage of a young Jewish woman being violently assaulted and robbed in Haringey yesterday has been widely shared this evening. This was a shocking incident and we are supporting the victim who is understandably distressed.We are not sharing the video in full, but we… pic.twitter.com/zwNE37g7YM — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 8, 2023

The incident, which was captured on CCTV footage, shows two females attacking the Jewish victim. The pair continued to kick the victim as she lay unconscious on the ground.

#HateCrime #Antisemitism #ViciousAssaultSee dramatic footage of the horrendous #Racist vicious assault leaving the female victim unconscious!The brutal attack ended after the two female offenders kept on kicking the unconscious victim in the head before laughing over her body… pic.twitter.com/FLxC3re1As — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 8, 2023

The Shomrim described the attack as "racist" and claimed that both the attackers laughed over the victim's body and joyfully declared "She's dead."

The Met Police detailed in a release a day later that the two attackers had robbed the victim of her bag. The release also confirmed that, while the victim sustained bruising, she did not require hospital treatment.

Official investigation into the incident

Detective Inspector Mike Herrick, who is leading the investigation from the robbery unit, said: “This was a shocking incident and terrifying experience for the victim who was lucky to not receive more serious injuries. We don’t underestimate the psychological impact of offences such as these and we are offering her every support as we work to identify the suspects. Advertisement

"We know footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media and understand that there will be added concerns about the motivation behind the attack. We will of course keep an open mind about the motive and continue to work closely with the local community to allay any fears.”

The police also requested that anyone with information on the attack contact their non-emergency line, 101, and quote CAD 5505/07Dec.