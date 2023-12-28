Shocked by the growing antisemitism among students and academic leaders in many American universities and colleges, the president of Yeshiva University (YU) in New York and a congresswoman from North Carolina urge students who have suffered physical or verbal intimidation based on their religion to immediately file reports with campus police and report incidents to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, who is the chairwoman of the committee, declared in the meeting that “we want to root out antisemitism on American campuses." YU president Dr. Rabbi Ari Berman said: “I want to thank the congresswoman for her moral clarity and important efforts to combat antisemitism on college campuses.” At the meeting, Rep. Foxx and Berman discussed the importance of students coming forward and reporting incidents of physical or verbal attacks because of their beliefs.

Students must report antisemitic incidents

By documenting these events, they said, the students can help turn individual experiences into broader campus metrics that can then be compared against peer universities and enable concerned university and national leaders to identify, study, and combat the rising tide of antisemitism on campuses. Such efforts are also in keeping with the 1990 Clery Act, which requires all colleges and universities that participate in federal financial aid programs to keep records on certain categories of crimes on or near their campuses; these crimes must be reported publicly and appear in a school’s annual Clery report. The content of these reports is already helping college-bound students and their families make informed decisions about college selection. 'THERE ARE many good people in the US and in higher education.' Yeshiva University students and faculty marching for Israel. (credit: COURTESY OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY)