Amid the exponential rise in antisemitism globally after the October 7 massacre, particularly on university campuses, a report tracking 2023 adoptions and endorsements of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism (IHRA working definition) has been released by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) in partnership with the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University.

CAM is a global coalition engaging more than 750 partner organizations and four million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred, according to its website. CAM acts collaboratively to build a better future, free of bigotry, for Jews and all humanity.

The study revealed that American institutions of higher learning have been noticeably lacking in their adoption of the IHRA working definition for antisemitism.

What is the IHRA working definition?

The IHRA working definition and its 11 explanatory examples of antisemitism are universally accepted for providing an understanding of antisemitism as experienced by Jews today.

In spite of recent survey data, published by the ADL and Hillel International, showing that nearly 73% of US Jewish college students have experienced or witnessed antisemitism since the start of the 2023-2024 school year, only Boston University’s student government has adopted the IHRA working definition in 2023, according to the CAM report. Demonstrators take part in an Emergency Rally: Stand with Palestinians Under Siege in Gaza at Harvard University on October 14, 2023. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

Culminating in a high profile hearing in congress, Harvard University, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania have come under scrutiny for their lack of action in tackling antisemitism on their university campuses since the October 7 massacre. None of these universities have adopted the IHRA working definition since.

American universities are behind international ones

Although only a limited number US universities have adopted the IHRA working definition, seven international universities and colleges adopted it in 2023, increasing the total globally to 345, which includes nearly every university in the UK, in which it is included in their codes of conduct. Advertisement

“American colleges need to be proactive in helping Jewish students feel safe and accepted on campus. When nearly three-quarters of Jewish college students have been experiencing antisemitism since the beginning of the school year, we must take action,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa.

“The best path forward includes robust educational programs that raise awareness about antisemitism, including the incorporation of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, so schools, as well as local, state, and federal governments, can properly identify, monitor, and act on antisemitic incidents."

In 2023, a total of 97 entities adopted or endorsed the IHRA working definition of antisemitism. More than one-third (38.1%) of adoptions and endorsements took place in North America. As of December 2023, a total of 1,216 entities have adopted or endorsed the IHRA working definition, surpassing the 1,200-milestone set for 2023 by CAM.

At the international level, 45 countries, including the US and most Western democracies, have adopted the IHRA working definition.

In addition to US universities' lack of adoption, the UN has also not adopted the IHRA Working Definition.

When the UN shared a draft plan for combating antisemitism in 2023, it was rejected by every Jewish group it shared it with for being insufficient, in large part because it didn't adopt the IHRA Working Definition.

It also failed to address modern antisemitism at all, instead centering the plan around the Holocaust. The UN's reluctance to stand up to antisemitism mirrors its outsized criticism of Israel.

Increase in far-left antisemitic incidents

Since October 7, CAM has tracked a 1753% increase in far-left antisemitic incidents and a 268% increase in Islamist antisemitic incidents from Q3 to Q4 2023, almost all tied to anti-Zionist forms of antisemitism and the conflation of worldwide Jewry with the State of Israel.

The antisemitic incidents include violent protests at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, protestors chanting for "jihad" at London protests, and several accounts of far-left protestors tearing down posters advocating for the return of innocent people, including babies, being held hostage by Hamas.

"The present wave of antisemitism, surging worldwide, calls for tools to confront it," said Professor Dina Porat, Founding Head of the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewish History at Tel Aviv University and Member of the CAM Advisory Board.

"The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism offers a trustworthy, clear, and internationally-accepted such tool, the adoption of which is a statement of shared values among those struggling against evil."

Non-federal government entities accounted for about half of all IHRA adoptions in 2023. When cities, counties, and other localities adopt the IHRA working definition, it can be used by local law enforcement to respond to antisemitism more effectively.

For example, the state of Virginia finalized a bipartisan effort to adopt the IHRA working definition in May 2023 to use as a tool to identify instances of antisemitism and train “first responders, educators, and other public servants” on how to respond.

Virginia is just one of 34 US states that have so far adopted the IHRA working definition.