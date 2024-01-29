Berlin landlord bans Israelis from renting apartment

An ad on the Immobilienscout website, which showcases properties for rent and sale in Germany, has gained significant attention for prohibiting Israelis from coming to visit the property.

The advertisement, offering an apartment for rent in Berlin, states: "Everyone is welcome to visit the apartment – except Israelis or those who identify with Israel." ''Everyone is invited to see the apartment - except Israelis'', the ad published on the German apartment website (credit: Immobilienscout)

Shockingly, this advertisement was published despite the country's ban on and pro-Hamas hate demonstrations. This occurrence coincides with a concerning increase in hate crimes and displays of antisemitism across Europe.

Germany's stance with Israel amid accusations of genocide

Stefan Hebstreet, spokesperson for the German government, reiterated the country's support for Israel in its legal battle against South Africa's accusations at The Hague. He made these remarks following the first round of discussions at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on South Africa's case against Israel's activities in the Gaza Strip.